Janhvi Kapoor channels modern Indian princess vibes in a gorgeous purple lehenga set at Peddi song launch event

Janhvi Kapoor loves wearing ethnic ensembles. The actor is often seen in breezy cotton suits, South Indian sarees, designer drapes customised by her favourite artists, and even lehengas. This time for the Peddi song launch, she slipped into another gorgeous creation: a purple lehenga set that radiated regal glamour.

For the occasion, Janhvi slipped into a purple lehenga set styled with eye-catching jewels and makeup. The ethnic look was styled by celebrity stylists Meagan Concessio and Shubhra Sharma. Meanwhile, her hair was done by Sourav Roy and Vidhi Pereira, and Riviera Lynn and Rohit Mestry did her makeup.

Modern princess vibes but make it Indian ethnic glam! That's what Janhvi Kapoor was going for as she got dressed for the grand music launch event of Peddi in Bhopal. The actor was accompanied by her co-star Ram Charan.

The purple-hued lehenga set features a blouse with a round neckline, half-length sleeves, a tailored fit, and a cropped hem showing off her toned abs. The intricate sequin embellishments, zari embroidery, and pristine white beads add to the ensemble's regal charm.

She paired it with a matching lehenga featuring similar zari work in vertical vine designs and heavy embroidery on the waist belt. The pleated A-line silhouette and a layered ghera add to its dreamy look.

Janhvi rounded off the look with a purple chiffon dupatta. She pinned one side to her shoulder and draped the other end on the back at her waist. The dupatta features heavy zari embroidery, broad gota patti borders, and sequin embellishments.

The jewels and makeup For the jewels, Janvhi looked towards traditional Indian pieces, including a heavy gold choker necklace featuring pearl drops and layered pearl brooches that hang over her bust. She complemented the necklace with matching jhumkis featuring an elaborate kan phool, a hath phool, and a statement ring.

She rounded off the look by tying her tresses in a braided hairdo with a centre parting. As for the glam, she went with shimmering gold eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a purple bindi, feathered brows, a caramel nude lip shade, heavy rouge on the cheeks, and a hint of bronzer to give a final touch.