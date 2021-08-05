Janhvi Kapoor ditches pants to raise the heat in 4k beige knit top

Proving that beige colour trend is chic AF, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor set the mercury soaring as pictures of her donning a beige knit top flooded the Internet. Adding to the oomph factor, Janhvi ditched pants to strike steamy poses only in the knit sweater and we wish winter was here already, as we take fashion cues from the diva.

In the pictures taking the Internet by storm, Janhvi can be seen slaying the perennial fashion which looked much more expensive than it really was. The pictures feature the 24-year-old donning the oversized beige coloured knit top that came with cutwork work and billowy sleeves which Janhvi wore pulled up to her elbows.

Sporting a modest V-neckline, the sweater was perfect to make one look immediately more luxe. Completing her attire with a pair of barely visible beige hot pants, Janhvi left her luscious soft curls open down her shoulders to nail the cosy vibe.

She amplified the glam quotient with a dab of maroon lipgloss, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Janhvi set fans on frenzy.

The sweater is credited to luxury couture Rocky Star that boasts of haute couture, bridal, luxury pret and accessories for women and men which is as contemporary as it is rooted and as elegant as it is innovative. The beige knit top currently costs ₹4,199 on the designer website.

Janhvi Kapoor's beige knit top from Rocky Star(rockystarworld.com)

Janhvi Kapoor was styled by celebrity and fashion stylist Meagan Concessio.

