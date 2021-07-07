Janhvi Kapoor cuts flirty silhouette in 5k white swimwear,bomber denim jacket

Setting the mercury soaring like never before, Janhvi Kapoor has been flooding the Internet with the trendiest sultry outfits from her summer wardrobe, be it stylish corsets or bikini looks and this week is no different. The Bollywood actor looked beach ready as she cut a flirtatious silhouette in millennial-approved uber-chic swimwear and her latest pictures in the summer outfit are proof.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared two pictures that made a seaside statement in the cutting-edge white swimwear and fans were on frenzy. The pictures featured Janhvi slaying in a white bralette top that came with wide straps and teamed it with a pair of white high-waist bikini bottom.

Layering the look with a white bomber denim jacket that was frayed at the cuffs’ hem, Janhvi left her luscious silky tresses open down her back. Wearing a dab of nude brown lipstick, Janhvi opted for a dewy minimalistic makeup look that included highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses in the all-white look, Janhvi captioned the pictures simply with a white heart emoji.

The swimwear is credited to designer Aakriti Grover’s uber-chic swimwear brand, Flirtatious, that boasts of bright styles, breezy vibes, stylish and contemporary trends in not just beach wear but also sports wear. The snow white bikini set originally costs ₹5,040 on the designer website.

If you’re thinking of updating your own poolside wardrobe, take fashion cues from Janhvi’s latest look as the Dhadak-fame star’s pictures broke the Internet with over 8 lakh likes while still going strong. Janhvi Kapoor was styled by celebrity and fashion stylist Meagan Concessio.

