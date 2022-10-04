Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor tick off workout duties in style: All pics

The Kapoor sisters are gym buddies too. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor swear by fitness and workouts and are often spotted stepping in or out of their gym together. Be it a festival season or a midweek, the Kapoor sisters believe in staying fit by burning it out at the gym. Janhvi and Khushi also go to the same gym together, and are trained by the same trainer. Janhvi, who is a Pilates girl and is often spotted speaking of the multiple benefits of workouts, was spotted stepping out of the gym in style. The actor drove our midweek blues away with stunning athleisure as she stepped out of her gym in style. Janhvi swears by Pilates, yoga and high intensity workouts. For midweek workout routine, Janhvi chose to go white in a tank top and added the necessary pop of colours to her with matching neon orange gym shorts. With a monochrome bag in hand and nude slippers, Janhvi rounded off her gym look for the day.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor steals Janhvi Kapoor's pink cotton suit set for dreamy pics

Janhvi looked pretty as she stepped out of the gym. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. Khushi was spotted coming out of the same gym in Bandra with Janhvi on Tuesday. Khushi complemented sister Janhvi in contrasting colours for her athleisure. She opted for a classy black-on-black look to hit the gym in style. Khushi looked pretty in black tank top with a plunging neckline layered with a cropped black jacket. She teamed her look with matching black gym tights. Khushi further accessorised her gym look for the day with an ivory white sling bag, a water bottle and matching black slippers.

Khsuhi sported a black-on-black look for midweek workouts. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

The Kapoor sisters sure know how to drop major cues of fashion for her fans to upgrade their gym look. Khushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. The film is slated to release in the OTT platform Netflix. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will also be making her Bollywood debut with the same film.

