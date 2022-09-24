Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor tick off workout duties. All pics, video

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor love their workout routines. Sara, who is a self-announced Pilates girl, is often spotted outside her Pilates studio in stunning athleisure. The athleisure often has the words ‘Pilates girl’ written on it. Same goes for Janhvi as well. Sara and Janhvi, who are close friends in real life, love their workout routines more than anything else. No excuse is good enough for these stars to miss out on their fitness routine. Paparazzi in Mumbai often photograph these actors stepping outside their gyms, or walking into it. Namrata Purohit, the Pilates trainer for both of these actors, also share snippets from their workout diaries on her Instagram profile to give us glimpses of the hard work that they do to keep themselves in shape and healthy.

Sara, on Saturday, stepped out after her weekend workout in style. The actor was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai as she slayed casual fashion. Sara was photographed wearing a black tank top and a pair of black gym shorts. She layered her look for the day with a pink and white checkered shirt as she carried her coffee in hand. Sara was spotted wearing her glasses as she happily posed for the cameras. Check out her look for the day here:

Sara aced tank top and shorts combo with a checkered shirt.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi, on the other hand, chose to go traditional in a chikankari salwar suit as she stepped out of her gym. The actor decked up in a pastel white chikankari kurta and further teamed it with a pair of cotton ethnic lowers. She accessorised her look with a bag and wore her tresses open as she smiled at the paparazzi before getting into her car.

Sara and Janhvi keep slaying athleisure goals for us on a daily basis. Be it an ethnic ensemble after sweating it out at the gym or stepping into the gym in style in a easy breezy casual ensemble, these actors sure know how to drop major fashion cues to upgrade our fashion game.