Janhvi Kapoor’s athleisure is meant for every comfy morning

Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. From slaying glam looks in sequin sarees to showing off her curves in stunning gowns, to giving us sneak peeks of her festive celebrations in salwar suits, Janhvi’s fashion diaries are droolworthy as well as envy-inducing. The actor can make any ensemble look good by decking up into them. From bikinis to six yards of grace, Janhvi’s fashion statements are meant for every occasion. Janhvi, besides being a fashion icon and an actor, is also a dedicated fitness enthusiast. The actor is photographed by paparazzi on a regular basis in Mumbai on her way to her gym. Janhvi swears by yoga and Pilates – in fact, she is often spotted wearing her ‘Pilates girl’ athleisure to her gym. Janhvi is trained by Namrata Purohit, Pilates trainer to several Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi kickstarted Friday on a fitness high as she walked to her gym in style. The actor’s athleisure diaries are equally noteworthy. With every public appearance, Janhvi ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. For her gym looks, Janhvi keeps it minimal, stylish and comfortable on a daily basis. For walking into the weekend in style, Janhvi, for the Friday workout, chose a pink cropped sweatshirt with one-shoulder detail. The sweatshirt came with full sleeves, tightened at the cuffs. The ensemble showed off her midriff from the sides. She teamed the sweatshirt with a pair of pastel green gym shorts featuring a high waistline. Take a look at Janhvi’s athleisure here:

Janhvi posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi further accessorised her look for the day in comfy white floaters. With her phone and a water bottle in her hands, the actor hurried into her gym while posing for the cameras on her way. Janhvi wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she walked out of her car and into her gym. Janhvi opted for a no-makeup look in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, as she aced Friday gym look in style.

