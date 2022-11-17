Janhvi Kapoor’s red carpet look in a blue gown is straight from a fairytale

Janhvi Kapoor attended the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 in style. The awards ceremony was a star-studded affair, with celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh and many other gracing the red carpet. Janhvi walked in style for her red-carpet appearance. The actor is an absolute fashionista and hardly misses a chance from making her fans drool with her stunning ensembles. Janhvi's wardrobe is a perfect blend of casual and ethnic ensembles, and the attires are proof f her sartorial sense of fashion. the actor’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries and they always manage to set the fashion bar higher for us to conquer.

Janhvi, a day back, attended the awards ceremony decked up like a fairytale. The actor added more glam and glitter to the red carpet in a stunning blue gown. The shimmery sequined blue gown featured off-shoulder details and a plunging neckline. The bodycon gown hugged Janhvi’s shape and showed off her curves. The embellished gown also featured pleat details and a train at the ankles. Janhvi added more fairytale vibes to her look with blue fishnet gloves with silver sequin details. Take a look at her attire here:

Janhvi looked like a Disney princess. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi posed for the cameras as she made her grand entry at the red carpet. Decked up as a Disney princess, Janhvi made us drool with her ensemble.

Janhvi minimally accessorised her look for the day in white stone-studded earrings, and let her attire do all the talking. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras. In minimal makeup look, Janhvi perfectly aced the look. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Janhvi made us drool like anything.

