Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘season greetings’ came giftwrapped like this...

Janhvi Kapoor is on a spree of sharing snippets from her recent fashion photoshoots with her Instagram family. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, is loved for her sartorial sense of fashion. From casual ensembles to ethnic attires to her diaries in six yards of grace, Janhvi knows how to glam up perfectly for any occasion. The actor is also often spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi, running her personal errands or stepping out for professional duties. Janhvi's fashion for all times is known for being minimal, stylish and sleek. The actor is currently awaiting the upcoming Christmas celebrations. Janhvi has started prepping for the Christmas festivities. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures of herself walking towards the Christmas season in style.

Janhvi, on Wednesday, drove our midweek blues far away with a slew of pictures of herself looking perfect in a black ensemble. Janhvi shared the season’s greetings with her Instagram family with the set of pictures of herself from her recent fashion photoshoot. For the pictures, Janhvi picked up a black short dress and posed in it for the cameras. Janhvi's dress featured a sweetheart plunging neckline, and came with dramatic full sleeves. The neckline also featured white and golden embellishment details and gave the attire the much-needed glam up. Janhvi teamed her attire with fishnet stockings and looked gorgeous as ever. “Season’s greetings,” Janhvi wished her Instagram family in the caption. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Janhvi further accessorised her look for the day in white ear studs and a diamond finger ring. Styled by fashion stylist Meagan Concessio, Janhvi wore her tresses into a messy top hairdo with a part of her tresses left open around her face, styled in wavy curls. Assisted by makeup artist Riviera Lynn, Janhvi decked up in nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

