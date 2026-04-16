Janhvi Kapoor serves monochrome business casual chic in Elie Saab ensemble for an event in Geneva
Janhvi Kapoor attended the Watches and Wonders event hosted by Baume & Mercier in Geneva, wearing a tailored, monochrome outfit from Elie Saab.
Janhvi Kapoor is taking Geneva by storm with her latest power-dressing moment. The actor attended the prestigious Watches and Wonders event, hosted by historic Swiss luxury watchmaker Baume & Mercier, serving up a masterclass in elevated business-casual chic. Sharing glimpses of her look on April 16, the actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “So happy to be in Geneva with the @baumeetmercier fam.”
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For the event, the 29-year-old actor embraced a polished monochrome palette, stepping out in a sharply tailored blazer paired with a structured pleated skirt, elevated by thoughtful, functional accessories and minimal styling. Her outfit from Elie Saab’s ready-to-wear collection was complemented by a sleek timepiece from Baume & Mercier. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble!
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Elie Saab business casual set
Janhvi Kapoor leaned into understated power dressing with a refined monochrome ensemble from Elie Saab’s RTW SS26 collection. The look was anchored by a structured blazer, cut with strong shoulders and a clean, elongated silhouette that lent a commanding edge. Beneath it, a halter-style wrap top introduced softness – the fabric draped and gathered at the neckline, creating a sculptural twist detail that subtly revealed the midriff.
The pleated pencil skirt continued the streamlined silhouette, hugging the frame while allowing for movement through its precise tailoring. What tied the look together was the tonal harmony – a muted taupe palette that elevated the ensemble into a polished, almost sculptural statement. A wide, textured belt cinched the waist, breaking the monochrome just enough to define the silhouette while adding a hint of boldness.
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The pleated pencil skirt continued the streamlined silhouette, hugging the frame while allowing for movement through its precise tailoring. What tied the look together was the tonal harmony – a muted taupe palette that elevated the ensemble into a polished, almost sculptural statement. A wide, textured belt cinched the waist, breaking the monochrome just enough to define the silhouette while adding a hint of boldness.
Accessories and styling{{/usCountry}}
The accessories sharpened the look’s modern appeal while staying within its refined aesthetic. Slim, brown-tinted sunglasses from Miu Miu brought in a retro-chic attitude, adding a layer of mystery and edge. A classic leather-strap timepiece from Baume & Mercier introduced quiet luxury, complementing the outfit without overpowering it.
On her feet, sleek pointed-toe heels with yellow straps from Salvatore Ferragamo elongated the silhouette, reinforcing the look’s sharp, tailored energy. Minimal gold earrings from Radhika Agarwal Jewels added just the right amount of warmth, keeping the styling clean and cohesive. Soft, voluminous waves and a neutral makeup palette completed the ensemble, allowing the structure of the outfit to remain the focal point.
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