Janhvi Kapoor serves monochrome business casual chic in Elie Saab ensemble for an event in Geneva

Janhvi Kapoor is taking Geneva by storm with her latest power-dressing moment. The actor attended the prestigious Watches and Wonders event, hosted by historic Swiss luxury watchmaker Baume & Mercier, serving up a masterclass in elevated business-casual chic. Sharing glimpses of her look on April 16, the actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “So happy to be in Geneva with the @baumeetmercier fam.”

Here's a closer breakdown of Janhvi Kapoor's look!(Instagram)

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For the event, the 29-year-old actor embraced a polished monochrome palette, stepping out in a sharply tailored blazer paired with a structured pleated skirt, elevated by thoughtful, functional accessories and minimal styling. Her outfit from Elie Saab’s ready-to-wear collection was complemented by a sleek timepiece from Baume & Mercier. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble!

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Elie Saab business casual set

Janhvi Kapoor leaned into understated power dressing with a refined monochrome ensemble from Elie Saab’s RTW SS26 collection. The look was anchored by a structured blazer, cut with strong shoulders and a clean, elongated silhouette that lent a commanding edge. Beneath it, a halter-style wrap top introduced softness – the fabric draped and gathered at the neckline, creating a sculptural twist detail that subtly revealed the midriff.

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{{^usCountry}} The pleated pencil skirt continued the streamlined silhouette, hugging the frame while allowing for movement through its precise tailoring. What tied the look together was the tonal harmony – a muted taupe palette that elevated the ensemble into a polished, almost sculptural statement. A wide, textured belt cinched the waist, breaking the monochrome just enough to define the silhouette while adding a hint of boldness. Accessories and styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pleated pencil skirt continued the streamlined silhouette, hugging the frame while allowing for movement through its precise tailoring. What tied the look together was the tonal harmony – a muted taupe palette that elevated the ensemble into a polished, almost sculptural statement. A wide, textured belt cinched the waist, breaking the monochrome just enough to define the silhouette while adding a hint of boldness. Accessories and styling {{/usCountry}}

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The accessories sharpened the look’s modern appeal while staying within its refined aesthetic. Slim, brown-tinted sunglasses from Miu Miu brought in a retro-chic attitude, adding a layer of mystery and edge. A classic leather-strap timepiece from Baume & Mercier introduced quiet luxury, complementing the outfit without overpowering it.

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On her feet, sleek pointed-toe heels with yellow straps from Salvatore Ferragamo elongated the silhouette, reinforcing the look’s sharp, tailored energy. Minimal gold earrings from Radhika Agarwal Jewels added just the right amount of warmth, keeping the styling clean and cohesive. Soft, voluminous waves and a neutral makeup palette completed the ensemble, allowing the structure of the outfit to remain the focal point.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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