Janhvi Kapoor stuns in 4k white bikini top and shorts in Maldives, unseen pics

Janhvi Kapoor has returned to Mumbai after her vacation in the serene Maldives. The actor shared a lot of images from her holiday featuring the gorgeous sunsets and the clear blue water. She also nailed the beachwear holiday fashion look, to be honest and we have already bookmarked some of her outfits that we will be taking inspiration from for our next beach vacation.

Janhvi's holiday look book was all about bikinis, metallic-coloured monokinis and gorgeous mini floral dresses. One of her outfit that made a lot of buzz on the internet was a white bikini set. For the day, the actor wore a white coloured bikini top that featured a straight neckline, signature rings and a low back. The stunner flaunted her washboard abs in the attire.

The 24-year-old teamed her bikini top with a pair of golden-yellow mini shorts and believe us, it is the perfect way to make a splash. The Dhadak actor teamed her outfit with a chunky gold neckpiece, a pair of gold hoop earrings and a couple of bracelets to add more character to the look. She shared the images from the day on her Instagram with the caption, "We were trying to spell LAME incase you guys didn’t get it (sic)."

Janhvi's outfit was put together by the stylist Meagan Concessio and she also posted pictures of the actor on the gram.

Coming back to Janhvi's attire, her bikini top is by the brand Ookioh and if you want to add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹4,334 (USD 58).

Janhvi Kapoor's bikini top is worth ₹4k(wolfandbadger.com)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to be seen on the big screen in her upcoming films, Dostana 2 in which she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani. She has also completed the shooting for Good Luck Jerry.

