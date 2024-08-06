Jayanti Reddy’s interview: Insights on her latest collection, cultural roots and the future of traditional crafts

Fashion evolves at a rapid pace, especially in the realm of traditional wear, where new trends emerge every season. Last week, we celebrated India Couture Week, which showcased mesmerising lehengas, ethnic drapes, traditional fabrics, and intricate craftsmanship. These stunning displays are definitely going to set the tone for the next wave of ethnic fashion trends. Jayanti Reddy's latest collection for Couture Week, 'Evocative Nawabi Canvas,' inspired by Hyderabad's rich heritage showcases a stunning fusion of culture, colour, and couture. (Also read: Fashion trends 2024: From florals to cultural motifs, must-have saree prints to elevate your summer wardrobe ) Jayanti Reddy talks about her Nawabi-inspired collection, Hyderabad’s heritage, and the future of traditional crafts in fashion.(Instagram)

Reddy reimagines Benarasi ensembles with a modern twist and introduces the beauty of Gota work for the first time. In the exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, she shares insights into her creative process, the influence of Hyderabad's cultural heritage, and her commitment to keeping traditional crafts relevant in contemporary fashion.

Can you share more about your 'Evocative Nawabi Canvas' collection for India Couture Week and the inspiration behind it?

Jayanti Reddy's India Couture Week collection is a cornucopia of culture and colour, couture and poetry. There's something for every style sensibility- from capes and jackets to corsets and lehengas, along with delicate pearl, beads and Zardozi embroidery. Also, one of the key highpoints is a whole section of Benarasi ensembles reimagined with a modern twist.

In what ways did Hyderabad's cultural heritage shape the designs in your latest collection?

Besides the Nizami influences, the collection's colours and textiles have also been inspired by my personal collection of heirlooms and antique textiles. The key JR silhouettes like the signature double draped sarees and the Khada dupatta inspired by the Nizami folklore take on singular silhouettes this season.

What strategies do you use to ensure traditional crafts and techniques remain relevant in contemporary fashion?

The age-old zari/zardosi technique has always informed our collection and in this couture showcase, we've attempted to reconcile our characteristic elegance with couture spirit. For the first time, I've also explored the beauty of the intricate Gota work infusing it with a touch of luxe.

Which trends in Indian ethnic fashion excite you the most right now?

Today's well-travelled Indian consumer is aware of the global trends and is willing to experiment. The new age bride wants to blend traditions with contemporary styles and hence for a designer like me, it's an exciting time to be part of the fashion ecosystem.

Is there a particular traditional craft or technique that you believe deserves more recognition in the fashion industry today?

The designer, for the first time, extrapolates the beauty of the intricate Gota work, infusing the handcrafted intricate work that never fails to provide a touch of luxury.

What is your perspective on the fusion of Western styles with traditional Indian wear? Do you view it as a threat or an opportunity?

The fusion of Western styles with traditional Indian wear opens up exciting opportunities. Our collection features capes, corsets, jackets, sari gowns, and lehenga skirts, complemented by our signature khada dupattas and double-border saris. Each piece, crafted with Banarasi textiles, antique motifs, and rich gota work, becomes a unique work of wearable art. Additionally, our menswear line includes reimagined classics like bandis, bandhgalas, sherwanis, and kurtas with a contemporary twist.