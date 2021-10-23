Jim Sarbh, in a 40K sweater, slays winter fashion goals

Jim Sarbh is an absolute fashionista. The actor, when not playing characters for the big screen, is usually spotted in stunning pictures from his photoshoots, on his Instagram profile. The actor makes sure to treat his Instagram family, once in a while, to amazing pictures of himself.

On Saturday, Jim made our weekend better with yet another stunning set of pictures from one of his recent fashion photoshoots. With the pictures, he also set major winter fashion goals for us to conquer.

As the actor gears up for the upcoming winter season, he showed us what way to go for fashion – sweaters in a plethora of colours. When it comes to fashion, Jim always manages to put his sartorial foot forward and Saturday was no different.

For this photoshoot, Jim played muse to the fashion designer Paul Smith and opted for a colourful multicoloured sweater from their wardrobe. The crew neck full-sleeved sweater came with vibrant seasonal stripes in the shades of yellow, orange, green, blue and white.

Jim posed for multiple pictures adorning this sweater. He teamed it with a pair of black trousers and posed for a picture where he can be seen looking upwards, away from the camera. In another shot, the actor can be seen stretching his back against a red wall, while giving us a glimpse of his attire. For footwear, he opted for classic white sneakers. Take a look:

The sweater is attributed to fashion designer Paul Smith. The designer is famously known for his designs of menswear. The sweater adorned by Jim in the pictures, is priced at 395 Pound sterling on the designer’s official website. It roughly costs ₹40,760 in Indian currency. The sweater adorned by Jim in the pictures, is priced at 395 Pound sterling on the designer’s official website.(https://www.paulsmith.com/)

With the pictures, Jim wrapped his post in his own signature style by recommending a song. For this post, he recommended the song Personal Jesus by the English electronic music band Depeche Mode.

