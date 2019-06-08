#KeepFit: Find reasons to move your body, says actor Jim Sarbh
Hindustan Times
His first major role in Bollywood was as the ruthless terrorist Khalil in Neerja (2016). Jim Sarbh has since played the slave-general Malik Kafur in Padmaavat, the smooth-talking, fickle husband in Made in Heaven. And each time, he’s looked pretty fab. The 31-year-old actor says his love for activity keeps him fit.
My fitness mantra? Move. Find reasons and new ways to move your body up and down and around.
I love playing football, basketball, table-tennis, badminton. Frankly, any sport works.
Left to my own devices, I do weight-training, some sports, some yoga, some swimming. If I’m prepping for a film that requires a specific body type, I work out twice a day, even when I’m travelling. Sometimes I wish I was dead. But I do it anyway.
If I’m trying to get lean and muscle-y, then I try to take carbs and alcohol completely out of the picture. My body responds to this immediately, and wonders why I don’t do it more often. Otherwise, I eat pretty much whatever I feel like. I am a vegetarian, so I try to get enough protein from eggs, paneer, tofu, and veggies.
I snack on nuts and dry fruit… and nariyal pani for the win!
The foods to avoid are beer and pizza. But I don’t particularly try to avoid either. I just try to choose when I indulge — in cereal, chocolate, ice-cream, macaroni and cheese, cake, etc.
