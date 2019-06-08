Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 08, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

#KeepFit: Find reasons to move your body, says actor Jim Sarbh

When it comes to food, he’s wary of beer and pizza. ‘But even there it’s not a blanket ban; I just choose when to indulge.’

ht weekend Updated: Jun 08, 2019 16:09 IST
Natasha Rego
Natasha Rego
Hindustan Times
Jim Sarbh,Fitness,Health
(Sasha Jairam)

His first major role in Bollywood was as the ruthless terrorist Khalil in Neerja (2016). Jim Sarbh has since played the slave-general Malik Kafur in Padmaavat, the smooth-talking, fickle husband in Made in Heaven. And each time, he’s looked pretty fab. The 31-year-old actor says his love for activity keeps him fit.

My fitness mantra? Move. Find reasons and new ways to move your body up and down and around.

I love playing football, basketball, table-tennis, badminton. Frankly, any sport works.

Left to my own devices, I do weight-training, some sports, some yoga, some swimming. If I’m prepping for a film that requires a specific body type, I work out twice a day, even when I’m travelling. Sometimes I wish I was dead. But I do it anyway.

If I’m trying to get lean and muscle-y, then I try to take carbs and alcohol completely out of the picture. My body responds to this immediately, and wonders why I don’t do it more often. Otherwise, I eat pretty much whatever I feel like. I am a vegetarian, so I try to get enough protein from eggs, paneer, tofu, and veggies.

I snack on nuts and dry fruit… and nariyal pani for the win!

The foods to avoid are beer and pizza. But I don’t particularly try to avoid either. I just try to choose when I indulge — in cereal, chocolate, ice-cream, macaroni and cheese, cake, etc.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 16:09 IST

tags

more from ht weekend
trending topics