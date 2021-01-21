IND USA
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand for the national anthem sung by Patti LaBelle as they participate remotely in a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021.(Reuters)
Joe Biden inauguration ceremony: Celebrities amp up their fashion game

The swearing-in of Joe Biden as the new President of the United States of America took place on Wednesday.
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST

The swearing-in of Joe Biden as the new President of the United States of America took place on Wednesday. Several Hollywood celebrities arrived for the ceremony looking their fashionable best. From celebrities upping their fashion game to moving speeches, the inauguration ceremony featured it all.

For the ceremony, the new first couple and second couple all wore American designers, with Joe Biden choosing Ralph Lauren, Jill Biden donning blue tweed by Markarian, and Kamala Harris in a stunning outfit by Christopher John Rogers, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Lauren designed the suits worn by both President Joseph R. Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. For her inaugural look, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden chose to work with Alexandra O'Neill of New York-based label Markarian. She donned a custom dress and coat in ocean blue with peacock-hued details, adorned with Swarovski pearls and crystals. The look was created in New York City's Garment District.

O'Neill told The Hollywood Reporter "We were the first approached by the Biden team in December. I wanted to create a classic look for Dr. Biden and chose an ocean blue wool tweed fabric, which symbolizes trust, confidence, and stability."

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris opted to work with New York-based designer Christopher John Rogers on a breath-taking ensemble in vivid blue. Harris additionally wore an American flag pin designed by David Yurman on her lapel teamed up with her signature pearls designed by New York-based jewelry designer Wilfredo Rosado.

While Former First Lady Michelle Obama aced the fashion game by donning an alpaca sweater, pants, and cashmere coat in deep burgundy from the Fall 2020 collection of one of her favorite designers, Los Angeles-based Sergio Hudson.

Other prominent attendees went all out with their fashion choices by donning European labels. American pop-star Lady Gaga, who sang the National Anthem, stole the limelight in a custom-fitted jacket in navy cashmere and a stunning skirt in washed red silk faille, accented with a gilded brooch depicting a dove holding an olive branch, designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez, who never fails to turn heads when it comes to her sense of style, worked with her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. She opted for an all-white look by Chanel, mixing pieces from the Fall 2019 and Fall 2020 collections.

Vice President Harris's stepdaughter Ella Emhoff grabbed eyeballs in a plaid coat with amber-hued crystal beading on the shoulders, which was soon revealed to be part of Miu Miu's current collection, the Shetland Pied De Poule coat and signature Miu Miu collar.

American poet and social activist Amanda Gorman was also a sight to behold at the notable event. She wore a stunning bright yellow coat by Prada.

Biden and Harris were sworn in as the US president and vice president, respectively on Wednesday. Harris has made history as the first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president. Biden was sworn in by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. Biden's inauguration officially brought an end to the presidency of Donald Trump after four years of administration.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
