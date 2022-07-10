Kajol celebrates 25 years of Gupt in a multicoloured co-ord set

Kajol celebrated 25 years of the completion of her film Gupt in style. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, is known for putting her sartorial foot forward when it comes to fashion. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals for us on a regular basis. Be it decking up for pictures for a fashion photoshoot or stepping out in a stunning athleisure for her workouts, Kajol’s sense of fashion keeps setting the bar higher for us.

Kajol, a day back, celebrated her 1997 film Gupt. The actor decked up to celebrate the special day. For the celebrations, Kajol chose to pick a multicoloured co-ord set. The actor decked up in a colourful top that featured one shoulder and wrap-details near to the shoulders, cascading to a full sleeve. The top came intricately printed in geometric patterns in the shades of orange, white, black and blue. Kajol completed her look for the day in a pair of high-waisted black satin trousers with wide legs. The trousers featured a golden buckle detail at the waist.

“Kicking butt and taking names 25 years later at the Gupt screening,” Kajol wrote in the picture. She also shared a picture of the cake with snippets from the film printed on it. Take a look at the pictures here:

Kajol further accessorised her look for the day in golden danglers. The actor chose to keep the fun vibe going with a mini top bun and the rest of her tresses left open in straight locks. Kajol opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire and the special day. She decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

Gupt, released in 1997, saw massive success at the box-office. Starring Kajol, Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala and Om Puri in pivotal roles, Gupt opened to positive reviews. Kajol won the Filmfare Award for the Best Performance in Negative role – first woman in the history to Filmfare to receive the award.