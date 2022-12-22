Kajol's icy satin kaftan gown is the best way to walk into the Christmas season

Kajol is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it decking up in a stunning black salwar suit and walking in to the promotions for her film, or showing us how to deck up in a gown and keep it minimal and stylish, Kajol can do it all and more. Kajol is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Salaam Venky. Directed by Revathy, Salaam Venky traces the journey of a mother, coping up with the realisation of a chronically ill son, and trying to do everything to make his dreams come true. Kajol, who played the role of the mother in the film, has been garnering a lot of praises from audience and critics alike.

Kajol, a day back, shared a short video of herself decked up in the colours of the upcoming Christmas season. Christmas is almost here and people are already basking in the preparations of the festive season. Christmas, one of the biggest festivals of the country, will be celebrated on December 25. The festive season has made its way into the homes and hearts of the Bollywood celebrities as well. Kajol shared a compilation video from one of her fashion photoshoots and gave us glimpse of her festive state of mind. For the pictures, Kajol picked an icy satin kaftan gown and looked absolutely ravishing in it. The white kaftan gown featured floral patterns in shade of pastel blue. With one shoulder detail, the gown also came with one thigh high slit and gave us all kinds of festive fashion inspo for this season. "I see, you see, we all see Icy," Kajol captioned her pictures, and added Christmas season in the hashtag. Take a look:

Kajol added boho vibes to her look with an oxidised silver neck chain and multiple oxidised silver bangles in one hand. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a few braided details in one side. In minimal makeup look, Kajol aced the attire and complemented it perfectly. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, and announced the festive season perfectly.