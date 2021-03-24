Kangana Ranaut exudes old Bollywood vibes in Kanjeevaram saree for Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut has been out and about for the promotions of her upcoming political drama, Thalaivi, in which the Manikarnika actor plays the role of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, and the 34-year-old actor even ended up celebrating her birthday with an impromptu celebration during the trailer launch of her upcoming film. Kangana looked absolutely stunning at the promotional event wearing a black and apricot coloured Kanjeevaram saree and heavy, traditional jewellery, minimal nude make-up and a red bindi completed her look. Kangana had her hair in a vintage Bollywood-style updo and thick coils of gajra were wrapped around her bun. Kangana looked absolutely regal in the stunning saree by Madhurya Creations, a brand she often favours, her statement jewellery from the choker, jhumkas, kadas and rings were from the brand Kishandas Jewellery, and her look was styled by Bollywood stylist Ami Patel.

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor also shared images from her birthday party where Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and actor Anupam Kher were also present.





On the professional front, Kangana has been shooting for action film Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana plays Agent Agni in the film produced by Sohail Maklai and directed by Raznees Ghai, it is set to release in October of this year. Her other upcoming projects are Thalaivi and Tejas. In a tweet Kangana had called Thalaivi her 'most ambitious project', and shared post filming, “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye, mixed feelings.” The film is slated to release on April 23.