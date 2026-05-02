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Karan Johar's Met Gala 2026 debut confirmed; Manish Malhotra teases more fashion moments ahead

Popular director and television host Karan Johar is all set to debut at the Met Gala 2026, with designer Manish Malhotra dropping hints about what’s next.

Published on: May 02, 2026 02:09 pm IST
By Anukriti Srivastava
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Met Gala 2026 is about to unfold in a few days, and this time, Bollywood's most stylish filmmaker will make his debut. Karan Johar is stepping onto this biggest fashion stage, marking a significant crossover moment between Bollywood and global fashion couture. Manish Malhotra, the famous fashion designer, has confirmed Karan’s debut at the event.

Karan Johar debut in Met Gala 2026.(manishmalhotra05/karanjohar/Instagram)

​Also read | Everything to know about the 78th annual MET Gala

Karan Johar’s debut at the Met Gala 2026

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, on CBS’s Saturday Morning, confirmed Karan Johar's presence at the Met Gala 2026. He said, “This time I’m gonna be designing for a very big director who’s known for his fashion and movies, Karan Johar." He also hinted, “There’s gonna be a lot more coming up on the red carpet… let’s wait and watch." The announcement led to a wave of excitement among fans.

This year, the Met Gala’s theme, ‘Costume Art,’ accompanied by the dress code, ‘Fashion is art,’ highlights the blend of clothing, the body, and artistic expression. The event is expected to showcase fashion as a legitimate art form, blurring the lines between couture and sculpture.

Met Gala 2026

Apart from Karan Johar, a lot more guests are expected at the event. From Priyanka Chopra to Isha Ambani, and more will grace the red carpet in their best looks. Scheduled to take place in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4, 2026, Indian viewers can watch it live on Vogue’s YouTube channel from around 3:30 AM IST on May 5, 2026. The show will be co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, with Lisa on the host committee.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anukriti Srivastava

Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.

karan johar met gala
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