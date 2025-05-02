Karan Johar's huge diamond ring is bold and beautiful: Here's how much the showstopping jewellery piece costs

May 2025 is already abuzz with exciting celebrity looks courtesy of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai. But apart from the outfits, celebrities are also sporting eye-catching jewellery. If there's one celebrity jewellery piece that is still on our minds, it is filmmaker Karan Johar's massive diamond ring from his brand, Tyaani Jewellery, which he wore on day 1 of WAVES 2025. Also read | Shah Rukh Khan looks regal at WAVES 2025 in stylish blue jacket and metallic hoop earrings Would you dare to wear a ring as huge as Karan Johar's diamond showstopper? (Instagram/ Karan Johar)

Karan Johar's ring is the star of his look

Karan's chunky ring features a huge red gemstone in a rectangular shape and natural diamonds around the edges. Crafted in 18kt gold, it sells for ₹294,800 on the label's website.

Instead of stacking multiple rings, Karan opted for a single bold ring to make his black ethnic look stand out. The filmmaker was dressed in an Indo-western Manish Malhotra bandhgala kurta with matching bottoms. He also sported glasses with his polished day-time look.

Bold rings are perfect for standing out

Karan's ring is unique and could inspire men who want to add a statement piece like a giant ring to their outfits. Like Karan, men can pair their ring with a sleek, minimalist outfit like a tailoured suit or kurta set to let the ring stand out during special occasions.

If you want something less dressy, a smaller ring with a diamond could complement ethnic wear, especially when matched with a watch. Like Karan, reserve the ring for special occasions if it feels too extravagant for intimate celebrations.

Karan on his love for jewellery

“I think jewellery adds to your personality and it all depends on how you are carrying it. On a regular day, when you wear a small set of jewellery, it could look heavy on you because you are carrying it in a wrong way. On the other hand, you can wear a heavy set on an occasion and still can look under-dressed because of your personality. So, jewellery is really about personality and how you carry it. Wear with confidence and be unapologetic about it,” Karan had said in 2017 at the launch of his jewellery line.