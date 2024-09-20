Kareena Kapoor welcomes her 44th bday in Poo style 'good looks', nails the red, off-shoulder gown look
Kareena Kapoor wore a bright red dress, infusing red-carpet, evening glam in her dramatic look.
Kareena Kapoor recently celebrated her 25 years in Bollywood and served back-to-back looks. The actor always infuses her confidence and poise in her outfits, which is a definite headstart for her styling game. She dolled up in another glam look that reminded Kareena is the real-life Poo, her famous on-screen fashionista character from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actor wore a fancy red gown from Carolina Herrera.
Kareena’s look
The actor wore a Carolina Herrera gown, a deep red, off-shoulder dress. The thigh-high slit added a sensual oomph to her look, which she carried with fierce aplomb, turning up the heat. Kareena's stunning red gown comes at a jaw-dropping price of $3,990.00, approximately Rs. 3,33,208.
For footwear, she chose red clear strappy stiletto sandals, perfectly matching the bold hue of her dress. Her makeup involved dark smoky eyes, perfectly arched brows, and blush that accentuated her cheekbones. Complementing her sleek dress, the makeup was bold, dramatic, and full-glam. Her hair was left loose, elevating the intense, statement-making look. To keep the focus on the romantic dress, her only accessory was a pair of long, dangling earrings.
About her work
Debuting with Refugee in 2000, Kareena Kapoor has now completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry. She has portrayed many iconic characters like Poo and Geet, who have become a part of Bollywood's pop culture. Her most recent movie, The Buckingham Murders, showed her in a nuanced role as a grieving cop. Earlier in 2024, she appeared in the film Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will soon be seen on screen again with the upcoming release of Singham Again on November 1.
