When Singham Again director Rohit Shetty called Salman Khan’s Wanted the inspiration behind his cop series; watch

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are one superhit director-actor duo who create magic on the silver screen every time they join forces. This is one major reason why fans have such high expectations from their next project, Singham Again. Well, recently there were rumours which suggested that Rohit has roped in Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan for a cameo as Inspector Chulbul Pandey from his 2010 film Dabangg. This would mark Salman and Rohit’s first ever film together, which only took our excitement to a whole new level. But did you know Salman already has an old connection with the Singham series? Salman Khan might join Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again

Salman with Rohit and Ajay

Soon after reports of Salman’s possible cameo in Singham Again surfaced on the internet, social media users dug out an old video of director Rohit. In this viral clip, the filmmaker revealed how Salman’s 2009 mass action entertainer Wanted inspired him to make the Singham series. In this throwback video, Rohit remembers, “I'll tell you what. I made Singham because of Wanted. That was a phase when multiplex had come in.” He goes on to share, “It was 2009, I was making All The Best. PVR had just opened up, new. And that time nobody was making mass action films. And Wanted was one underdog which came.”

Back then, Rohit went into a theatre and saw kids clapping and whistling while watching the Salman-starrer. The filmmaker shared, “I was like, the time has come back to make mass entertainer because even, abhi multiplex mein bhi seetiya aur taali bajne lagi hain. And in then, we made Singham in 2011.” Years after his massy entertainer inspired Rohit, Salman is now making a possible entry into the fifth film of the filmmaker’s beloved cop universe. It’s like life is taking a full circle!

Well, we can’t wait to witness Singham Again in theatres on November 1. Salman’s cameo will be like a cherry on top of this casting coup, which includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles.