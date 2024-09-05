Karishma Tanna and Radhika Madan show up in same outfit at Call Me Bae premiere. Who styled it better?

Is there anything more awkward than showing up in the same outfit as someone else at an event? That's exactly what happened at the Call Me Bae screening last night when Karishma Tanna and Radhika Madan both stepped out in identical outfits. Their twinning moment quickly became the buzz of the fashion world, sparking debates over who wore it better. While they both rocked the same look, it's safe to say that each diva added her own unique flair. Curious to see how they styled it differently? Let's break down the details and decide who truly nailed the look! (Also read: Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina bring Gen Z glam to Call Me Bae screening: Who wore what ) Karishma Tanna and Radhika Madan wore identical outfits at the Call Me Bae screening, igniting debates on who styled it better.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Radhika Madan rocks stylish black and white mini dress

Radhika Madan's look was a perfect blend of chic and edgy. She wore a crisp white shirt dress featuring a buttoned bodice, collared neckline, and loose sleeves, giving a touch of effortless elegance. The mini hemline added a playful twist, which she balanced out with a stylish black mini skirt, completely adorned with fringes, creating a trendy bubble hemline. The combination of black and white struck a perfect harmony, making her look stand out.

To elevate the ensemble, she accessorised with a multi-layered necklace, golden stud earrings, and sleek black pump heels that added an extra edge. Her makeup was equally stunning, with nude eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-coated lashes, perfectly filled brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a subtle nude lipstick that tied everything together. Completing the look, Radhika styled her glossy tresses into a middle-parted ponytail, exuding glamour.

How Karishma Tanna styled the same look

On the other hand, Karishma Tanna added her own personal flair to the same outfit. She accessorised the look with golden stud earrings, sleek bracelets on her wrist, and a ring adorning her finger, while a pair of black high-heeled boots perfectly complemented her ensemble. Her beauty game was on point, featuring mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. Karishma completed her chic look with her luscious tresses styled in messy waves, left open with a side part, adding a touch of effortless glamour to her overall vibe.