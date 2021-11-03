Karishma Tanna kickstarts Diwali preparations with a ‘calm and composed’ mind

Karishma Tanna is celebrating Diwali in a totally different way. She is at her favourite place, doing her favourite thing – in the gym, working out. Karishma is a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself working like in animal mode.

Karishma swears by high intensity workouts and yoga. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to take up their fitness routine seriously.

On Wednesday, Karishma shared two snippets of how her Diwali preparation looks like. The festive week ahead is going to be full of indulgence and sweets and hence, Bollywood celebrities are prepping up their body for all the lip-smacking food. While some are adorning their best ethnic attires, some are working out in the gym to compensate for the cheat week ahead.

On Wednesday, Karishma shared a picture of herself engrossed in a yoga position and it is a treat for her fans. In the picture, Karishma can be seen acing an elbow stand with her legs folded in the air. “Calm and composed,” Karishma’s caption reflected her yoga state of mind. Take a look:

In another post, Karishma shared a workout routine of herself where she can be seen acing various positions swiftly to match the rhythm of the music playing in the background. She can be seen doing planks, mountain climbing and box pushups. “Attempts after attempts. Still not mastered it. Yet made it.,” she wrote.

Elbow stand, as performed by Karishma in the picture, comes with multiple health benefits. They help in strengthening the shoulders and the arm muscles. It also increases blood flow to the brain and helps in nourishing the endocrine and pituitary glands. Elbow stands help in stretching the spine and back muscles and energises the mind and body.

