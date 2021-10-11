Karisma Kapoor transforms into a modern bride in white chikankari lehenga and bold red lips

The eternal grace of chikankari lehengas will never go out of fashion, and Bollywood's OG style diva Karisma Kapoor is here to prove the same. The actor recently starred in a photoshoot for which she slipped into an ethereal white embroidered lehenga set and looked absolutely divine. Her ensemble will inspire you to include the colour white in your wedding trousseau.

Celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin took to Instagram on Sunday, October 10, to post several photos of Karisma dressed in the white chikankari lehenga set. She shared the post with the caption, "'Shine like the whole universe is yours.' -Rumi @therealkarismakapoor in this gorgeous lehenga."

Karisma's lehenga set for the photoshoot is from the shelves of Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra's label. The chikankari lehenga set makes for an ideal day-wedding look for the modern bride. It will help you make a memorable fashion statement and can also be recycled long after your wedding day for various family functions and more. Check out her look here:

The Manish Malhotra lehenga set featured a sleeveless scooped neckline bralette with sequinned patterns and bespoke chikankari embroidery. Karisma teamed the short choli with a matching lehenga beautified with a detailed ghera, intricate chikankari embroidery, and sequin embellishments.

Karisma draped a feather-adorned zari dupatta, carrying a broad embellished patti, on her shoulders. She ditched all accessories with her traditional look.

Karisma Kapoor in a Manish Malhotra lehenga. (Instagram/@eshaamiin1)

Karisma's beauty picks with the lehenga set featured bold red lip shade, metallic eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes accentuated with sleek liner, on-fleek brows, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin.

What do you think of Karisma's attire?

Meanwhile, Karisma's last appearance was in Mentalhood. The series marked her comeback to acting and also her debut on OTT. Apart from that, she has also been a part of a few reality shows.

