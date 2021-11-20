Kartik Aaryan makes fans' hearts skip a beat in white dori work sherwani

Heralding the wedding season this winter on the right note, Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan recently set the Internet on fire as a picture of him in white sherwani went viral. Are you a new age Dulha who is searching for menswear fashion cues?

Take styling tips from Kartik Aaryan's jaw-dropping ethnic look in a white dori work sherwani that is creating a ‘Dhamaka’ in fans' hearts. The pictures currently breaking the Internet show a close up shot of Kartik in the traditional wear which was enough to makes fans' hearts skip a beat.

The picture features Kartik donning a spotless white bandhgala kurta that came with full sleeves and looked like a wardrobe must-have for all the boys out there. He layered it with an ivory sherwani that sported white dori work all over to give the ensemble a rich heavy look.

Kartik teamed it with a pair of ivory pants to pull off a dapper all-white look. Sporting a mild stubble, Kartik combed his long locks into a side wavy parting as he posed in the backdrop of a wedding setting with red and pink floral decorations adding a pop of colour in the backdrop.

Kartik Aaryan in white dori work sherwani(Instagram/manishmalhotraworld)

The sherwani is credited to Indian luxury designer Manish Malhotra’s eponymous label that boasts of bringing inimitable aesthetics to costume design and redefining fashion. Nooraniyat is the latest collection of Manish Malhotra’s luxury couture.

Weaved in fine craftsmanship and exquisite intricate elements, the Manish Malhotra Nooraniyat collection 2021 is an enchanting medley of wedding glory sprawled across strikingly hued compositions where each ensemble narrates an emotional story of its own.

