Kate Moss makes Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut at 50 alongside daughter Lila

Kate Moss makes Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut at 50

For her iconic walk set to Joan Jett's I Love Rock 'N Roll, Moss sported an all-black ensemble featuring a lace cover-up over a black bra and underwear set. She completed the look with an edgy pair of black stilettos and matching tulle angel wings. Moss strutted down the runway with her signature smouldering stare, with her luscious blonde hair loose over her shoulders.

The English model appeared moments after her 22-year-old daughter's grand entry to the Victoria's Secret runway. Lila was decked in a pale pink lingerie set and matching fringed jacket. Her ensemble was complete with a striking silver body chain and an embellished pair of high-heeled shoes.

Speaking to Vogue Magazine, Moss said of her Victoria's Secret debut, “It’s fun and exciting, but I still get nervous.” “It’s just on such a huge scale. When I used to do shows all the time obviously I didn’t even think about it – we’d just do back to back shows on the same day. Now it’s such a different thing, [the girls arrive] eight hours before a show for hair and make-up,” she added.

She also praised Victoria's Secret for being more inclusive, saying, “Everybody buys clothes, not just 22-year-old girls.” “That’s why it’s good to show older women and bigger women, to be more inclusive of everyone. [Fashion as a whole] is definitely in a much better place,” Moss added.