Katrina Kaif is radiant as she announces Covid-19 recovery in all yellow outfit

Like many Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and others, Katrina Kaif too had tested positive for Covid 19, and the Tiger Zinda Hai actor took to her Instagram feed on Saturday to announce that she has finally tested negative for the deadly virus. The 37-year-old actor shared a picture of herself looking as stunning as ever in an all yellow ensemble as she shared with her followers that she had finally tested negative for Covid-19. The Ek Tha Tiger star can be seen sitting cross legged in her home, beaming in a ribbed lemon yellow, full sleeved top and yellow pants, sporting no make-up on her bare skin and her dark hair cascading down her shoulders. Katrina wrote in the caption to the post, "negative (everyone who checked up on me thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of (love)." She added yellow hearts and sunshine emoticons to her caption to express her happiness.





Celebrity followers including Gauri Khan and more than 18 lakh followers liked the post while scores of fans chimed into the comments section to congratulated the actor on her recovery. When Katrina had tested positive for Covid 19 in the beginning of April, she took to her Instagram stories to share with fans in a statement, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors."

On the professional front, Katrina will be next be seen in Tiger 3 which is part of the Ek Tha Tiger series alongside Salman Khan and EmranHashmi, she also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and also a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar lined up.