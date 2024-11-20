Katrina Kaif proves less is more in simple outfit and no-makeup look at the airport. Watch

Katrina Kaif was clicked by the paparazzi at the airport today. The actor arrived in Mumbai in the early hours. The videos show her smiling for the media as they captured her stepping out of the arrival gates. She wore a simple look for the jet-set look. Let's decode it. The paparazzi clicked Katrina Kaif at the airport.

What did Katrina Kaif wear at the airport?

The paparazzi videos show Katrina dressed in a chic black and white ensemble at the airport. The Kay Beauty founder wore a white button-down shirt featuring a frilled design on the bodice, front button closures, a collared neckline, and a relaxed silhouette. She tucked the blouse inside her pants - black-coloured bottom - featuring a mid-rise waist and a relaxed straight-fit silhouette. A black leather belt cinched the bottoms at the waist.

Katrina layered her airport ensemble with a black denim jacket that features a drop shoulder design, full-length sleeves, frayed hem and cuffs, an open front, front patch pockets, a collared necklace, and a baggy fit. She accessorised the simple look with black-and-white sneakers and broad sunglasses.

With her silky, straight hair left loose in a centre parting, the actor chose a minimal, fuss-free no-makeup makeup look to give the finishing touches to her airport look. Her glam features glowing skin, pink lips, blushed pink cheeks, and feathered brows.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved the minimal vibes of Katrina's airport look. They dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. One user wrote, “How pretty [heart emoji].” Another commented, “So casual and chic [fire emojis].”

About Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal. The couple got married on December 9, 2021. They tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, attended by close friends and family. The ceremonies took place at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also starred South actor Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery thriller was well-received, with critics praising her performance.