Malaika Arora wears the quirkiest denim jacket and shorts outfit worth a whopping…

For fashion lovers everywhere, Malaika Arora has showcased various sartorial trends in her latest looks, from seriously glamorous gowns to chic holiday looks. Of all her daring pieces commanding our attention recently, Malaika's jean jacket-shorts outfit is the one trend that deserves a spot in your closet. Malaika Arora has given us a new and innovative style to wear denim-on-denim. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora makes a case for denim on denim

Malaika Arora's casual-cool style grabbed attention at an event in Mumbai over the weekend. The reality TV judge proved that a quirky denim jacket outfit is the best casual option for when you don't know what to wear.

The classic streetwear piece has been around for decades, but Malaika reinvented denim fashion with her trendy new look:

How much does Malaika Arora's denim look cost?

According to the fashion-based Instagram page Bollywood Women's Style, she wore a denim jacket with white collar costing £920 (approximately ₹1,00,310) and denim shorts priced at £670 (approximately ₹73,052) from the French designer label Jean Paul Gaultier.

She paired them with oversized sunglasses, a brown Gucci bag and a pair of white sneakers and white bralette: a jean jacket and denim shorts with white shoes and top feel so fresh. Malaika wore her hair in a messy bun and sported minimal makeup keeping with the laidback vibe of her look.

Skip the jeans in favour of denim shorts à la Malaika

Jeans in the heat can feel stifling. Instead, try a cropped top with loose-fitting shorts with your oversized denim jacket à la Malaika. Give your Malaika-inspired denim-on-denim look a workwear spin with a crisp white button-down shirt and a smart bag. For an elegant spin, finish your double-denim look with chandelier earrings and sleek pumps. Want to stick to a laidback look? Pair your shorts and an oversized jean jacket with a tank and sandals. Easy peasy.