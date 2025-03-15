Katrina Kaif's white mini dress to play Holi with Vicky Kaushal and family is a must-have summer look. It costs…

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Holi with their friends and family on March 14. The couple shared adorable pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. The photos show Katrina dressed in a white mini dress. If you liked the ensemble and want to include it in your summer closet, worry not, because we found its price details. Katrina Kaif celebrated Holi on March 14 with Vicky Kaushal and their family.

What is the price of Katrina Kaif's white mini dress?

The mini-length dress is called the Solana Cotton Dobby Minidress and is from the shelves of the vintage-inspired clothing label Rixo. It is available on the My Theresa website. The ensemble is worth EUR 295, approximately ₹27,906. However, it is available on the website at a discounted price of EUR 177, approximately ₹16,744.

Katrina Kaif's Rixo dress is worth EUR 177.

More details about Katrina's dress

Katrina's white mini dress features a plunging square neckline, a partially buttoned front, a fitted bodice, a flared mini-length skirt, a broderie anglaise design on the neck, quarter-length puff sleeves with elasticated cuffs, lace-up detail on the bust, and an A-line silhouette. It is made from dobby cotton, giving the ensemble a unique texture.

Katrina ditched all accessories with the ensemble as she played Holi with Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal, her sister Isabelle Kaif, and Vicky's parents. With her long, silky tresses left loose in a centre parting, the actor opted to go bare face for the celebrations by choosing a dewy base and a hint of glossy pink lips.

How can you style Katrina's Holi dress?

Katrina's white mini dress is a perfect sartorial pick for summer. You can wear the ensemble for going out on lunch dates, brunches with your girls, cosy nights with your beau, or just a solo errand run. Like Katrina, you can go minimal with the outfit by ditching makeup and accessories and leaving your tresses loose. Or you can glam things up by tying your hair in a messy bun and accessorising with dainty gold jewellery, including hoop earrings, a pendant neck chain, stacked bracelets, and rings.