Katy Perry rocks bold snakeskin ensemble and the internet can't handle it, fans say ‘love you queen’. See pics

Katy Perry is turning up the heat as she gears up for the release of her new album, 143, set to drop this September. The 39-year-old pop icon recently celebrated the same at Beaches Club, and her sizzling snakeskin ensemble has the internet buzzing. Known for her daring and fierce fashion choices, Katy didn't disappoint with this latest look. The animal print outfit perfectly showcases her bold style, proving once again that she's a true trendsetter. Whether she's on stage or out on the town, Katy always knows how to make a statement, and this snakeskin look is a true testament to that. Scroll down to know more about her appearance. (Also read: Katy Perry takes nude dressing to Paris Couture Week by wearing just fur coat, fans say ‘she's taking notes from Kanye’) Katy Perry's jaw-dropping snakeskin ensemble left fans buzzing.(Instagram/@katyperry)

Katy Perry stuns in snakeskin ensemble

On Sunday, Katy treated her fans to a weekend delight by sharing a series of stunning pictures along with the caption, "They say I do it for the male gaze, but the truth is I do it for the MALE GAYSSSS 😘 Thank you @evitaparty for hosting a fabulous party last night 🧡 143. I love you." Her post quickly broke the internet, with fans buzzing in the comments. One fan wrote, "Sizzling and snatched in skin," while another simply commented, "Mother." Let's take a look at her post.

Decoding her bold look

For the occasion, Katy raised the temperature in a striking snakeskin ensemble. The look featured a bralette-style crop top with a chic cutout in the middle and spaghetti straps, perfectly highlighting her bold style. She paired the top with a matching micro mini skirt and added a pair of elbow-length gloves, creating a full-on glam vibe.

To complete her fierce look, Katy kept her accessories on point. She opted for knee-high black boots, dark sunglasses, and a stylish shoulder bag, all of which added to the overall edgy vibe. Her makeup look featured winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. She completed the look with her luscious black hair styled in a sleek middle part, leaving her straightened tresses cascading perfectly.