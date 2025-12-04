Keep these 8 top-rated hand creams handy for soft and supple hands in winter
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 11:33 am IST
Winter chill can be harsh on your hands along with your skin too. So, keep your hands soft and supple with these 8 top-rated hand creams.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LuxaDerme Korean Hand & Nail Rescue Cream | Nourishes, Brightens, and Firms Dry Hands |10% Shea Butter, 2% Niacinamide & Astaxanthin, Korean Skincare - 50ml View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Plum BodyLovin Vanilla Vibes Hand Cream | Ultra Moisturizing With Shea Butter | Non-Greasy & Lightweight | Irresistible Warm Vanilla Fragrance | Travel Friendly | 30g View Details
|
₹206
|
|
|
Neutrogena Norwegian Hand Cream 50ml View Details
|
₹449
|
|
|
Nat Habit Berry Vanilla Hand Cream Fresh Whipped Hand Malai With Shea Butter For Men & Women, Hands Soft, Supple, Baby Touch Moisturization, Chemical Free (30 ml) View Details
|
₹199
|
|
|
The Body Shop British Rose Petal Soft Hand Cream, 30ml View Details
|
₹345
|
|
|
Palmers Cocoa Butter Formula Intensive Relief Hand Cream 60g View Details
|
₹382
|
|
|
LOccitane Shea Butter Hand Cream: Nourishes Very Dry Hands | Protects Skin | With 20% Organic Shea Butter | Vegan | 1 Sold Every 3 Seconds View Details
|
₹892
|
|
|
Moroccanoil Hand Cream Fragrance Originale 40ml View Details
|
₹1,260
|
|
