Keep your dresser clutter-free and organised with these 7 makeup organisers
Stop wasting minutes searching for lost makeup brushes. Upgrade your vanity with these 7 space-saving makeup organisers that keep clutter at bay.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Boniry Makeup Organizer Box | 4 Compartment for Cosmetic Organizer | Quality Storage Box and Organiser | Makeup Organizer Stand for Woman (Green - Transparent)View Details
₹1,799
YAGVIZ Makeup Organiser Storage Box for Countertop Cosmetics, Dustproof Cosmetic Storage Box, Skincare and Beauty Case with Clear Lid Display for Easy Visibility and Drawers for Vanity, DresserView Details
₹1,989
INOVERA (LABEL) Cosmetic Makeup Organizer with Drawer - Countertop Vanity Storage Case - Dressing Table Cosmetics Display Cases for Women & Girls (White)View Details
₹1,399
Lifelong Makeup Organizer Box with Dustproof Transparent Cover & 3 Drawers | Large Capacity Cosmetic Storage Box for Skincare, Makeup, Jewellery & Accessories | Dressing Table Organizer for VanityView Details
₹1,399
Bingobang Makeup Organiser 360 Rotating, Spinning 2 Tiers Skincare Cosmetic Organizer Acrylic Large, Tidy Storage Shelf for Perfume, Jewelery, Brush, Vanity Desk, Dresser, Bedroom, Bathroom (Grey)View Details
₹899
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Does your dresser also look cluttered and messy? Do you often face trouble finding your favourite lipstick shade from that drawer? If the answer to both these questions is yes, your dresser badly needs a makeup organiser. A well-designed makeup organiser does more than simply reduce clutter. It improves accessibility by keeping frequently used products within easy reach while protecting cosmetics from damage, dust, and accidental spills.
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.Read moreRead less
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
Whether you have a small collection or an extensive beauty arsenal, the right organiser can maximise storage space and help maintain order without compromising aesthetics.
In recent years, makeup organisers have evolved from basic storage containers into stylish vanity accessories that complement modern home décor. Their versatility allows users to customise storage according to their unique needs and preferences.
Benefits of a makeup organiser
1. Keeps beauty products organised: Dedicated compartments help separate lipsticks, brushes, foundations, palettes, and skincare products, reducing clutter and confusion.
2. Saves time during daily routines: With every item easily visible and accessible, you can quickly find what you require without searching through drawers or bags.
3. Maximises storage space: Makeup organisers utilise vertical and compartmentalised storage, helping make the most of limited vanity or bathroom space.
4. Protects cosmetics from damage: Proper storage reduces the risk of products breaking, leaking, or becoming damaged due to improper handling.
5. Improves hygiene: Keeping makeup products neatly stored minimises exposure to dust, dirt, and bacteria, supporting better beauty hygiene.
6. Enhances vanity aesthetics: Stylish organisers create a clean, professional, and visually appealing beauty space.
7. Ideal for travel and portability: Compact makeup organisers make it easier to carry beauty essentials while keeping them protected and accessible.
7 makeup organisers for your beauty kit
The Boniry Makeup Organizer is designed to help keep your beauty essentials neat, tidy, and easy to find. Equipped with a transparent cabinet door, this makeup organiser allows clear visibility of all your makeup products, from your favourite lipstick shades to your nail polishes. Made of sturdy PP+PET plastic, this makeup organiser has glass doors and cabinets, which prevent your makeup from getting dusty and from falling. Its rotating design makes finding your shade effortless. Customers appreciate its spacious compartments that accommodate makeup, skincare products, brushes, and accessories in one place. It helps reduce clutter on dressing tables while keeping frequently used items within easy reach.
2. YAGVIZ Makeup Organiser Storage Box for Countertop Cosmetics, Dustproof Cosmetic Storage Box, Skincare and Beauty Case with Clear Lid Display for Easy Visibility and Drawers for Vanity, Dresser
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The YAGVIZ Makeup Organiser is a stylish storage solution for makeup lovers who want everything neatly arranged. This cosmetic storage box contains 1 extra-large storage space with a flip lid and 2 big drawers. It also has 8 short + 8 long lipstick storage spaces on the left side and 4 drawers for essence/makeup brush/eyeliner on the right side. The best part is that it has different storage sizes for your perfumes, palettes, lipsticks, nail polish, jewellery, skin care, and makeup. Customers like its multiple sections that help separate cosmetics, skincare products, perfumes, and beauty tools.
The INOVERA (LABEL) Cosmetic Makeup Organiser combines functionality with convenience for everyday beauty storage. This makeup organiser has little drawers for all your little makeup items and jewellery pieces, such as rings, kajals, eyeliners, lip balms, and more. The top tier holds tall bottles and perfumes, the middle section accommodates medium-sized items, whilst the pull-out drawers provide organised storage for lipsticks, brushes, and smaller cosmetic items. Customers enjoy its spacious design, which accommodates various beauty essentials, from lipsticks and brushes to skincare bottles and perfumes.
The Lifelong Makeup Organizer Box with Dustproof Transparent Cover is ideal for keeping cosmetics clean, protected, and organised. This makeup organiser comes with a transparent cover to protect your cosmetics and accessories from dust and moisture. It features multiple drawers and compartments for clutter-free storage and easy access to your essentials. Customers appreciate the transparent cover that shields products from dust while allowing easy visibility of stored items. The spacious compartments can hold skincare products, makeup, brushes, and accessories neatly in one place.
The Bingobang Makeup Organiser offers a practical way to store and display beauty essentials. This 2-tier organiser is made of imported thickened ABS plastic material and a premium metal bracket, which is safe and durable with a smooth surface, for a 360-degree rotation. It can hold your lipsticks, skincare products, hair cards, lotion, facial mask, mascara, eyeliner, eye shadow palette and other daily cosmetics, quickly find the cosmetics you need and keep your vanity neat and organised. Customers like its organised compartments that help separate cosmetics, skincare items, brushes, and accessories for easy access. The design helps reduce countertop clutter while making daily beauty routines more convenient. Many reviewers appreciate its ability to store multiple products efficiently without occupying too much space on a dressing table or bathroom counter.
The Auxmir 360 Rotating Makeup Organiser is popular for its smooth rotating design and impressive storage capacity. Featuring 9 adjustable tiers with compartments, this cosmetic organiser can be customised to fit different types and sizes of beauty essentials, offering a truly personalised storage solution. Customers frequently mention how easy it is to access products by simply spinning the organiser. Adjustable shelves allow users to customise the space for bottles of different sizes, while the compact footprint helps save valuable counter space.
The 360° Rotating Makeup Organizer is a versatile storage solution designed to keep beauty products organised and easily accessible. Its 360-degree rotating design allows easy access to makeup brushes and tools. Designed to store makeup brushes, beauty sponges, skincare bottles, creams, serums, and accessories. Customers often praise its large capacity, adjustable shelves, and smooth rotating mechanism. The design allows users to quickly locate makeup, skincare products, perfumes, and brushes without searching through drawers.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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