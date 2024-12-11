Khushi Kapoor's green lehenga at Aaliyah Kashyap wedding is not your typical bridesmaid outfit: Modern meets traditional

Khushi picks lehenga in prettiest shade of green

If you needed reassurance that Khushi's fashion choices are always impeccable, the actor provided heaps with her latest wedding outfit. For her close friend's wedding in Mumbai on Wednesday, she dressed to the nines in a sea green lehenga set. The figure-hugging set featured a floating skirt with an A-line silhouette, and a matching blouse with an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Her pink, neutral makeup look was every bit as lovely and understated as her messy bun with delicate florals. Not all bridesmaids want to shine bright like a diamond, some want to shimmer like a pearl. For the latter, Khushi's jewellery choices are perfect for a wedding day look: the actor wore a simple choker with earrings and a maang tika.

Check out her look:

Copy her look for the next wedding you attend

While some may rely on the tried-and-tested wedding lehengas, Khushi Kapoor's bridesmaid look is all about mixing the traditional with contemporary. The traditional heavy embroidery worked well with an experimental silhouette that resonated with her personality and looked young and fresh.

For bridesmaids-to-be on the hunt for a contemporary wedding outfit, chances are you will want to try an outfit like Khushi's that feels on-trend but is still in touch with your Indian sensibilities.