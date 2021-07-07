Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Khushi Kapoor’s retro workout glam screams ‘red alert’, here’s what it costs
fashion

Khushi Kapoor’s retro workout glam screams ‘red alert’, here’s what it costs

Khushi Kapoor steams up retro fashion and channels her inner Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with a shot of savagery as she takes us back to the glamorous '90s with her fiery look in a sultry red sports bra from Zara, panelled shorts and a broad hairband
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor’s workout glam screams ‘red alert’ with retro spin, here’s what it costs(Instagram/spacemuffin27/sashajairam)

Creating quite a sartorial stir ahead of her big Bollywood debut, late Sridevi’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor is once again setting the Internet on fire, this time with her charming workout glam that screams “red alert” but spins a retro vibe too. Channelling retro fashion and bringing out her inner Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with a shot of savagery, Khushi took us back to the glamorous 90s with her fiery look in a sultry red sports bra from Zara, panelled shorts and a broad hairband.

Taking to her social media handle, Khushi shared a slew of pictures featuring her at her steamy best and fans were on frenzy. The pictures featured the 20-year-old diva donning a red sporty crop top that came with a contrasting fabric detail with white round neckline and wide straps.

Khushi teamed it with a pair of red high-waisted shorts from Myriad activewear that sported a white tied lace on the edges. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back, Khushi pulled them back with a dramatic broad red hairband that instantly reminds one of Kajol’s character, Anjali, in the iconic movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

The look was further layered by a cut-sleeves fur jacket and Khushi amplified the glam quotient with a dab of red lip gloss, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Surrounded by playing cards, red dumbells, a red and white chequered vase, cherries and red wine glass, Khushi held an old red telephone to her ear and advised the person on the other end to “Dump him” for what he said.

She accessorised her look with a lightening choker and X cross rings from Ineze. Flaunting her lacquered red nails and striking candid poses for the camera, Khushi captioned the pictures, “A series (sic).”

Khushi’s red sports bra is credited to the Spanish apparel brand, Zara, that boasts of fast fashion and trendy collections with latest lookbooks every week. The sporty retro crop top originally costs 990 on the designer website.

Khushi Kapoor’s red sports bra from Zara (zara.com)

Khushi Kapoor was styled by celebrity and fashion stylists Meagan Concessio and Jill Lalka.

Topics
khushi kapoor fashion style trends retro kuch kuch hota hai crop top zara bralette shorts active wear kajol workout glam
