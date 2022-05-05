Know how to cargo this season

If you are stuck in a dressing dilemma and want to ditch your old blue jeans for something airy this summer, take cues from these celebrity styles and invest in a pair of fashionable cargo pants. Looking chic does not get more effortless than in these easy-to-wear and style combinations that smartly mix comfort, style, and functionality.

Sporty chic

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh makes a strong case for a sporty, yet cosy vibe in a lime hued wafer corset top and white cargo pants. A look specially curated for summer, ditch the stilettos and style it with sneakers for a more street style vibe. Beauty wise, keep it minimal and fresh, opt for coral lips and snatch your hair up in a high ponytail and you are good to go for a day look.

Sensual with a twist

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

For a more Gen Z style, take notes from actor Ananya Panday, who gives a sexy spin to a pair of cargo pants. For your vacation day out with the girls, style a low-rise baggy cargo pant in a brick-red hue with a black tank top featuring a daring open front with silver chain detailing and chunky sneakers.

Blaze it up

(PHOTO: YOGEN SHAH)

The thought of donning a full pantsuit set in the heat already makes one break a sweat. Instead, slip on a hot pink bralette top, a suit and a pair of matching cargo pants like actor Tara Sutaria to make a powerful and fun style statement.

Functional style

(PHOTO: YOGEN SHAH)

Beat the heat and look good while doing it, like actor Shanaya Kapoor in this strapless drawstring crop top and high-waisted beige cargo pants. Ace the 2000’s casual style in this crop top and relaxed cargo pants look and accessorise with a charm necklace, top handle bag, and white sneakers.

Tonal style

(PHOTO: VIRAL BHAYANI)

Trust actor Janvi Kapoor to give you a tonal styling masterclass in this one-shoulder chocolate brown crop top and earthy cargo pants combination. Looking fresh and on-the-go to run errands, you can recreate this effortless look with a zebra print baguette bag and basic black everyday shoes.

White on white

(PHOTO: YOGEN SHAH)

If a white bomber jacket, a corset top, and cargo pants could look this good, then we shouldn’t bat an eyelid before trying on this number as embraced by actor Sonakshi Sinha. Finish off the look on an edgy note with a pair of pointed toe ankle-length boots, silver jewellery and sharply winged eyes.