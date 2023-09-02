Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps saying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual ensembles to showing us how to ace the boss babe look in formal power suits, to decking up in ethnic attires and looking ethereal, Kriti can do it all. The actor's fashion mantra is short and simple – she believes in keeping it stylish, chic and comfortable. With every picture, Kriti ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes of how to set the fashion bar higher. The actor's saree diaries are our favourite and for all the right reasons. Kriti Sanon, in a lehenga saree, slays it like a queen(Instagram/@kritisanon)

Kriti, on Friday, gave us the perfect TGIF vibes with a set of pictures of herself looking like the epitome of grace in a stunning ethnic ensemble. The actor played muse to fashion designer Ritika Mirchandani and picked an ivory geometric lehenga saree from the shelves of the designer. Kriti decked up in an ivory white blouse with geometric netted patterns throughout featuring a closed neckline and full sleeves. She further teamed it with a stunning ivory white flowy skirt and a matching pallu. The ensemble hugged her shape perfectly and showed off her toned figure. "This year is turning out to be super special," Kriti captioned her pictures with these words. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Kriti further accessorised her look for the day in minimal silver hoop earrings. Styled by fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti wore her tresses open in straight locks with a side part as she posed like a queen and gave us major fashion goals. Assisted by makeup artist Heema Dattani, Kriti decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

