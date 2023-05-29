Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us glimpses of her ethnic looks in stunning lehengas, to being the boss babe and starting the week right in power suits, Kriti can do it all. The actor's sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by her fans for all the right reasons. With every ensemble, Kriti makes fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to keep it minimal, chic, stylish and comfortable.

Kriti Sanon, in bold black power suit, is a mood for today and every other day(Instagram/@kritisanon)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's saree for Adipurush event has 24-carat gold print. Details inside

Kriti drove our Monday blues far away with a string of pictures of herself as she looked gorgeous in a power suit. The actor gave us inspo on how to kickstart the week on a fashion high as we drooled on the recent pictures from her photoshoot. Playing muse to fashion designer house Versace, Kriti picked the black power suit for the Monday morning. The actor decked up in a black cropped top with corset patterns and a silver chain and teamed it with a pair of matching formal flared trousers. In a black blazer with lapel collars, Kriti completed her look for the day. "Own it,” Kriti captioned her pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti further accessorised her look for the day in a silver statement neck choker and rings. In matching black stilettos, she aced the look perfectly. The actor, styled by fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the outdoor photoshoot. Assisted by makeup artist Aasif Ahmed, Kriti opted for a minimal makeup look to let her power suit do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Kriti aced the perfect Monday morning look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON