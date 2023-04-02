Kriti Sanon’s banarasi saree gown gets a shoutout from Anushka Sharma

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to deck up in fusion ensembles, to slaying festive looks in stunning six yards of grace, Kriti’s fashion diaries are replete with inspo for today and every other day. The actor ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with every picture that she shares on her social media handles. Kriti's Instagram profile is referred to by fashion lovers to upgrade their own fashion game. Kriti Sanon’s gown gets a shoutout from Anushka Sharma(Instagram/@kritisanon)

Kriti, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself looking ravishing as ever in a stunning gown. However, the gown came with a twist – it is literally made out of a gorgeous black banarasi saree. The actor played muse to fashion designer Monisha Jaising and picked the stunning gown and draped it. Cut out of a banarasi saree, the gown featured one-shoulder detail with a cut-out at the torso. The gown further cascaded to flowy details with a thigh high slit. Kriti draped a cape around her shoulders made out of the same banarasi saree. “Every Banarasi saree has a story specially when it ends up in a gown and cape,” Kriti captioned her pictures.

In no time, Kriti’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to the pictures, Anushka Sharma dropped by to comment with a fire emoticon. Kriti further accessorised her look for the day in statement golden earrings to add to the ethnic vibes of the attire. Styled by fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti wore her tresses into a clean braid with a middle part. The actor decked up in bright makeup look to complement her ensemble for the day. Kriti looked gorgeous in smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

