Kriti Sanon's Pashmina shawl with hand-weaved Ramayana scenes is worth a whopping 11 lakh, took 6,000 hours to make

Actor Kriti Sanon is enjoying the success of her recently-released film, Adipurush, at the box office, despite facing backlash. The film's promotions saw Kriti elevate her promotions fashion game up by a notch, as she slayed the mythological ethnic style statement in sarees, anarkalis and designer lehengas. One look that stood out for us featured the star in a cream-coloured anarkali styled with a beauteous shawl. It featured hand-embroidered scenes inspired by Ramayana. A new video of Kriti sharing its details surfaced on social media recently. Keep scrolling to check it out and find out its price.

Kriti Sanon's Ramayana-inspired hand-weaved Pashmina shawl for Adipurush promotions is worth ₹ 11 lakh. (Instagram)

Kriti Sanon's Ramayana shawl decoded

Kriti Sanon's stylist shared a video of the actor talking about the piece on Instagram with the caption, "She is an epitome of grace and age-old beauty that is complemented with this shawl." The hand-weaved Pashmina shawl, which Kriti draped around her shoulders, comes adorned in intricately woven patterns in a rainbow of colours. Kriti says in the clip, "Indian weavers have taken above 6,000 hours to hand-weave this. Aur yeh bahut hi sundar tareeke se inhone Ramayan ke kuch portion dikhaye hai shawl pe [You can see how they have shown some scenes of Ramayana on the shawl]." Watch the video to see Kriti explaining more details about the piece.

The price of Kriti Sanon's Ramayana shawl

The shawl is from the shelves of the Delhi-based clothing label, Shaza. It is called the Ayodhya Tales Pashmina Shawl and is available on the brand's website. It is worth a whopping ₹11,00,000.

The price of the Ramayana-inspired shawl Kriti Sanon wore for Adipurush promotions. (shaza.in)

Kriti Sanon's Ramayana's inspired promotional look

Kriti styled the Pashmina shawl with a gorgeous anarkali set featuring a cream-coloured anarkali kurta and lehenga. While the anarkali has a plunge neck, full-length sleeves, and Kalamakri-embroidered gota patti borders, the skirt has a similar embroidered pattern and a layered ghera. A choker necklace, jhumkis, bracelets, a hair accessory, and minimal makeup rounded it off.

