Kriti Sanon's casual chic ensemble for the midweek is winning hearts

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to festive attires to showing off her boss babe looks in formal pantsuits, Kriti keeps upgrading her fashion game with every attire that she decks up in for her fashion photoshoots. Kriti's sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by her fans and for all the right reasons. With every snippet, Kriti ensures to make the fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to ace the day with stylish looks.

Kriti, a day back, was spotted in Bandra where she got photographed by the paparazzi. The actor drove our midweek blues far away with a stunning casual ensemble as she patiently posed for the cameras. Kriti stepped out of home to run personal errands and tick off midweek duties when she got clicked at Bandra, Mumbai. Kriti gave us all kinds of fashion inspo for the midweek in a casual attire and merged comfort and chic and stylish vibes perfectly. Kriti picked a chic sweatshirt and teamed it with a pair of denim shorts as she posed for the pictures. Kriti looked pretty in the maroon sweatshirt featuring a graphic image of a cartoon character. The sweatshirt came with full sleeves and a closed neckline. She further teamed it with a pair of black distressed shorts. Take a look:

Kriti posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kriti held her phone in one hand and further accessorised her look for the day in sleek black shoes. Kriti wore her tresses open in straight natural locks with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Kriti looked fashion-ready.

