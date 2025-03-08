Kriti Sanon stuns in black Dior dress with smoky eyes at IIFA 2025, masters the balance between drama and simplicity

As IIFA is bringing the celebs together, it's not just a moment to celebrate movies but also a great sartorial moment, with celebrities serving one after another great looks. It's an occasion of fashion-filled extravaganza. IIFA is not solely for movie buffs or fans, but also for fashion enthusiasts to keep an eye out for next best style trend. Kriti Sanon stuns in a less is more style statement.(PC: IG/@sukritigrover)

Kriti Sanon for IIFA wore a stunning black Dior dress. Let's take a look at her outfit, exuding a quiet luxury with a refined elegance that seized the middle ground for style drama.

More about her look

Kriti Sanon wore a black mid-length dress from Dior. The one-shoulder strap infuses a chic, asymmetrical style to her outfit. The square neckline featured a decorative knot by the shoulder strap. Reflecting the style mantra of ‘less is more’, the minimalist black gown had a structured bodice with mild diagonal ruching along with the midriff. Waistline onwards, it flared out but was not entirely voluminous, sticking to the basics.

Her smoky eye makeup was the cherry on top for this look, gracefully complementing the black dress. The mini black bag from Dior fit in with the monochrome aesthetic. Devoid of any bold accessories, her muted gold ear helix cuff stood out subtly. Her hair was styled in a sleek, pulled-back ponytail.

Overall, with the muted gold ear cuff, dramatic eye makeup, and the simpler silhouette of the dress, Kriti captured a perfect middle ground for dramatic ensembles- not too loud or docile. The simple silhouette kept the outfit grounded and understated, while the ear cuff made a bold statement with minimalism. The smoky eyes added a touch of drama.

About her work front

Kriti Sanon was last seen on-screen, playing the roles of twin sisters in Do Patti. She shared the screen with Kajol and Shaheer Shaikh. Earlier in 2024, she was seen in Crew alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. She will be next seen in Tere Ishk Mein, next to Dhanush.

