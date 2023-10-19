Kriti Sanon's dazzling all-white look and Navratri-ready saree elegance showcase her fashion prowess. All pics inside

Kriti Sanon is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to proving her fashion prowess. After receiving the National Award donning a beautiful ivory saree, the actress is now busy promoting her upcoming film 'Ganpat'. Her promotional looks in back-to-back head-turning outfits are nothing but a visual treat for all fashion lovers. Kriti proves that apart from her incredible acting skills, the actress is no less when it comes to style and fashion. Whether it's a traditional saree or a chic pantsuit, Kriti knows how to pull off any look to perfection. Her latest looks in two glamorous outfits are no exception and are sure to inspire your wardrobes. Scroll down to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Kriti Sanon for Ganpat trailer launch puts sultry twist on denim on denim trend in bustier, jeans and thigh-high boots )

Decoding Kriti's Stunning All-White Look

Kriti Sanon shines bright in chic all-white look and Navratri-ready saree attire.(Instagram/@sukritigrover)

On Wednesday, Kriti gave her fans a mid-week treat as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of glam shots accompanied by the caption, "Been feeling WHITE since yesterday". For her stunning look, Kriti picked up a white dress from the shelves of clothing brand Shweta Kapur. Her all-white look features a mini bodycon dress, which she paired with an oversized matching half jacket.

With the help of fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti accessorised her look with thigh-high white boots, a silver choker necklace, a diamond ring adorning her finger and pierced earrings. Assisted by make-up artist Adrian Jacobs, Kriti got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, smudged eyeliner, darkened eyebrows, rosy cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With the assistance of hairstylist Aasif Ahmed, Kriti styled her lush locks into messy waves, combed them back and left them open at the sides.

Kriti's Vibrant Navratri Saree look decoded

Recently, Kriti's stylist Sukriti Grover took to Instagram and surprised the actress' followers with Kriti's gorgeous Navratri saree look. Her saree is from Label Nitya Bajaj and comes in a stunning royal blue colour. It features a beautiful combination of bandhani with ajrakh block print all over, enhanced with heavy intricate sequin embroidery in contrasting shades of red and light blue on the borders. She draped it in a traditional way and paired it with a sleeveless red blouse.

For accessories, Kriti opted for her trendy Indian jewellery, including oxidised stacked bangles that adorned her wrists, a blue choker necklace and a pair of matching stud earrings. For her glam make-up look, she wore nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, kohl eyes, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her hair tied into a low ponytail in the middle partition, she completed her Navratri-ready look and left her fans swooning.

