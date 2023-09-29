Kriti Sanon sizzles in edgy black leather biker dress adorned with asymmetrical zips. It costs 5.84 lakh

Kriti Sanon is one of the most stylish divas of B-town, be it a casual dress or a chic pantsuit, the actress can pull off any look to perfection. Kriti is quite active on social media and her Insta-diaries featuring stylish looks are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her followers. With her back-to-back head-turning looks, Kriti is proving her fashion prowess. Her latest appearance in a breathtaking black leather dress is sure to leave you in awe of her incredible fashion sense. With her undeniable charm, flawless beauty and amazing style, Kriti is sure to steal hearts. Read on for more details. Kriti Sanon sizzles in edgy black leather biker dress worth ₹ 5.84 lakh. All pics(Instagram/@sukritigrover)

Kriti Sanon Shines in Striking Black Leather Dress

Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for her upcoming film "Ganapath" with Tiger Shroff. On Thursday, the duo was spotted on the sets of the dance reality show and their pictures and videos are doing rounds on social media. Later, Kriti's fashion stylist Sukriti Grover took to Instagram to delight Kriti's fans with a series of stunning pictures accompanied by the caption "Dropping it HOT". In the post, Kriti can be seen looking her best and exuding rock-star vibes in a striking black dress. Let's take a moment to admire her look. (Also read: Kriti Sanon, in a lehenga saree, slays it like a queen )

Decoding Kriti's glam look

For her glam look, Kriti chose an outfit from the shelves of luxury designer brand Alexander McQueen's Fall '23 collection. Made from rich black leather, her dress features a halterneck with a large turtleneck collar, a maxi length, a body-con fit, a belt at the waist, an uneven hemline, an asymmetric slit and asymmetric zips all over the dress, adding an oomph factor to her look. With the help of celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti styled her look with black stud earrings, stacked rings on her wrist and a pair of chic black pump heels. If you loved Kriti's dress and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her outfit comes with a price tag of £5,750, which is equivalent to ₹5.84 lakh. Scroll down for more details.

Incorporating Kriti's dress into your wardrobe will cost you £5,750, which is equivalent to ₹5.84 lakh.(www.lyst.co.uk)

With the help of makeup artist Aasif Ahmed, Kriti got decked up in nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, darkened brows, kohl eyes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. Kriti finished off her mesmerising look with her hair tied up in a neat bun with a section left open, framing her face at the front. We cannot stop swooning over her and can't wait to see what the gorgeous actress dons next. Stay tuned for more of our fashion picks.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!