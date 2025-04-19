Kurta pajama for men: 8 options where tradition meets style; Slay your ethnic avatar

Kurta pajama for men add an ethnic appeal and give you a complete Indian look. Kurta pajama is a classic and staple fashion wear that blends tradition, comfort, and sophistication all together. Be it a wedding, engagement, or simply a puja at your home, a kurta pajama doesn't just dress you up for the occasion, it speaks your style. Kurta pajama for men for an ethnic appeal(pexels)

Simple yet striking, it's more than clothing, it's a way of life stitched in tradition and tailored for the modern man. So, if you are looking to buy a kurta pajama for yourself, or for the man in your life, here are top 8 options to choose from.

Amp up your ethnic wardrobe with the Uri and MacKenzie men's silk blend kurta pyjama set. This set is made from a luxurious silk blend, and the ensemble features intricate embroidery that adds an elegant touch to its traditional silhouette. The kurta is designed for comfort and sophistication, making it ideal for weddings, festivals, or formal gatherings.

Pair it with a Mojari or Kolhapuri sandals in tan or gold along with a matching silk stole or dupatta.

The Vastramay Nehru Jacket with Kurta set brings subtle elegance to traditional menswear. This kurta set is fabricated with breathable cotton, and features a refined leaf pattern on the jacket, blending tradition with contemporary style. Ideal for festive occasions, family functions, or casual ethnic events, this ensemble ensures both comfort and class. With its stylish cut and quality fabric, it’s a must-have addition to any wardrobe.

Pair it with Churidar pants or tapered trousers along with brown loafers or juttis and a pocket square in a muted contrast colour.

Exude opulence with the Manyavar men's velvet printed kurta jacket pyjama set. Manyavar’s signature style brings tradition and grandeur together in this elegant festive ensemble. Designed to impress, the rich velvet fabric of this set features detailed prints that reflect timeless heritage. This kurta and pyjama offer a classic fit, while the jacket enhances the overall aesthetic with its luxurious texture and regal design. Perfect for weddings, receptions, or grand celebrations, this kurta set ensures you stand out with refined taste.

Pair it with embroidered velvet juttis, a brooch or lapel pin and a sleek hairdo or turban for a wedding-ready look.

Simple yet sophisticated, the Exotic India men's linen kurta pyjama set is perfect for those who appreciate minimalist elegance. Made from high-quality linen, this kurta set offers unmatched breathability and comfort, ideal for warm climates and long events. The kurta’s clean lines and subtle detailing make it suitable for casual wear or spiritual gatherings. So, be it a pooja or simply a relaxed festive day, this set delivers timeless appeal.

Pair it with leather sandals or open-toe sliders, a cotton stole in earthy tones, and a beaded bracelet or wooden mala for a boho touch.

Stay cool and stylish with the OORA men's cotton kurta and pajama set. Made from soft, breathable cotton, this set is designed for comfort without compromising on traditional charm. The kurta set features a simple yet polished design, perfect for everyday ethnic wear or understated festive occasions. The pyjama complements the look with a relaxed fit. Be it a casual family event or a cultural celebration, this set offers versatility, durability, and effortless Indian style that feels as good as it looks.

Pair it with casual Kolhapuris or espadrilles, a canvas sling bag, aviator sunglasses for a daytime event.

Turn heads with this eye-catching outfit that speaks volume of refined ethnic taste. Make a lasting impression with the Jompers men's embroidered waistcoat and kurta pyjama set. The kurta and pyjama offer a classic foundation, while the embroidered waistcoat adds flair with its detailed craftsmanship. This set is ideal for weddings, festivals, or special evenings and strikes the perfect balance between elegance and comfort. The coordinated colour palette enhances the overall appeal, making it a standout choice for modern men who embrace tradition.

Pair it with formal slip-on shoes or brogues, a sleek chain or minimal pendant and a well-fitted churidar or narrow pant.

Bring home the charm of classic Indian wear with the KISAH men’s kurta jacket churidar set. Featuring this finely tailored kurta paired with a matching churidar and a complementary jacket, this set showcases traditional styling with a fashionable twist. The set is perfect for wedding functions, festive celebrations, or formal ethnic events. Comfortable yet stylish, this set is crafted with attention to detail and quality.

Pair it with classic juttis in dark brown or maroon, a silk pocket square and a watch with a metal strap.

This Royal Kurta men's regular fit Bandhgala suit embodies dignified style and classic sophistication. With its structured design and elegant buttoned-up collar, this kurta set is perfect for formal occasions, weddings, or receptions. Made with high-quality fabric, the suit offers comfort along with a regal silhouette that complements various body types. If you're the groom or a guest, this Bandhgala suit brings a royal edge to your ethnic wardrobe.

Pair it with a polished dress shoes or formal loafers, a wristwatch with a metallic dial and a pocket square and cufflinks for added elegance.

More kurta pajamas on Amazon:

Check out kurta pajama for men at Myntra

FAQ for kurta pajama What are the different types of kurta pajama? Casual Kurta Pajama – Made with cotton or linen; ideal for daily wear. Festive/Ethnic Kurta Pajama – Embroidered or embellished; made with silk, jacquard, or brocade fabrics. Pathani Kurta Pajama – Inspired by traditional Afghan style, often with a collared kurta and matching pants. Asymmetric Kurta Pajama – A modern design with asymmetrical hems or cuts. Short Kurta with Pajama – Shorter-length kurtas, often paired with jeans or chinos as well.

Which fabric is best for kurta pajama? Cotton – Breathable and best for summer or casual wear. Silk/Art Silk – Ideal for weddings, festivals, or special events. Linen – Lightweight and stylish for a semi-formal look. Blended Fabrics – Often used in designer pieces for comfort and style.

How should a kurta pajama fit? Kurta – Should fit comfortably around the shoulders and chest with enough room for movement. Pajama – Can be slim-fit (churidar) or regular fit, depending on style and occasion. The overall look should be elegant but relaxed—not too tight or too baggy.

What colours are popular in kurta pajamas? Classic colours – White, cream, black, beige. Festive colours – Maroon, royal blue, mustard, bottle-green, gold. Trendy hues – Pastels, metallic shades, and dual tones.

Is kurta pajama suitable for all seasons? Summer – Cotton, linen. Winter – Silk, wool-blend, or layering with jackets and shawls.

