Lady Gaga, Doechii turn the dance floor into a runway in custom Gaurav Gupta for The Devil Wears Prada 2 music video

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theatres on May 1, but fans are already getting an early treat. The music video for “Runway” – written and performed by Lady Gaga and Doechii – just dropped on April 28, offering a glamorous preview of the film’s world. The music video leans fully into the movie’s high-fashion DNA, unfolding as a visually striking spectacle of avant-garde style, where both artists and their ensemble of dancers command the frame in vibrant, runway-ready looks.

Lady Gaga and Doechii made a statement in striking custom Gaurav Gupta catsuits in the "Runway" music video!(Instagram/@gauravguptaofficial)

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The newly released track marks the first glimpse into The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack, playing over a behind-the-scenes sequence set during Milan Fashion Week as models prepare backstage. Directed by Parris Goebel, the music video plunges viewers into a striking showcase of avant-garde fashion, featuring an array of statement looks from leading luxury houses – including creations by Indian designer label Gaurav Gupta.

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{{^usCountry}} Let’s take a closer look at the duo’s bold, spiked statement looks courtesy of the Indian fashion house! Lady Gaga and Doechii serve a spiky statement in custom Gaurav Gupta {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Let’s take a closer look at the duo’s bold, spiked statement looks courtesy of the Indian fashion house! Lady Gaga and Doechii serve a spiky statement in custom Gaurav Gupta {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “No matter what, you got to strut,” the duo snarl, as they make a commanding first appearance in custom ensembles by Gaurav Gupta for their “Runway” music video, featured in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Leaning into a bold, alternative aesthetic, both Lady Gaga and Doechii sported sculpted, body-hugging silhouettes adorned with crystals, pearls, spikes, and metallic studs, effortlessly turning the dance floor into a runway! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No matter what, you got to strut,” the duo snarl, as they make a commanding first appearance in custom ensembles by Gaurav Gupta for their “Runway” music video, featured in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Leaning into a bold, alternative aesthetic, both Lady Gaga and Doechii sported sculpted, body-hugging silhouettes adorned with crystals, pearls, spikes, and metallic studs, effortlessly turning the dance floor into a runway! {{/usCountry}}

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Lady Gaga stunned in a pearl-toned, fully embellished corseted bodysuit, intricately hand-encrusted with crystals and pearls that reflected light with every movement. In contrast, Doechii embraced a darker, edgier aesthetic in a black corseted bodysuit layered with spikes and metallic studs over a base of sequins and crystals, her look further amplified by dramatically long twin ponytails.

Gaurav Gupta explained on his April 28 Instagram post, “Both looks are constructed as single-piece silhouettes with integrated face coverings, extending from head to toe to merge body, garment, and mask. Realised over 800 hours of handwork by a team of artisans, each piece is embedded with over 3000 crystals, creating a dimensional, immersive surface.”

Other couture looks in the video

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Beyond the striking creations by Gaurav Gupta, the performance unfolds as a larger-than-life fashion spectacle, weaving together a vibrant mix of looks from emerging talents and couture heavyweights. The video opens on a dramatic tableau of dancers posed in eclectic designer ensembles, setting the tone before Lady Gaga and Doechii make a theatrical entrance in a custom red twin suit by LUAR, tailored as a single, shared silhouette.

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The styling leans unapologetically maximalist – the duo step out in matching black Opera Platforms by Thom Solo, while in another moment, Gaga switches into custom red crocodile Opera heels by the same designer. Throughout the video, they cycle through a series of standout, largely custom-made looks, including a sculptural gown by Miss Claire Sullivan, pieces from Bad Binch TongTong, avant-garde designs by Robert Wun, and, of course, the now-signature Gaurav Gupta catsuit – each look amplifying the video’s bold, high-fashion narrative.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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