Looking for shoes that don't get slippery during the monsoon? I found these options for both men and women

The rainy season brings cooler days, refreshing showers and plenty of puddles waiting around every corner. It also makes choosing the right footwear far more important than usual. A stylish pair may look great, yet it can quickly become uncomfortable if it absorbs water, feels heavy or loses grip on wet roads. The ideal monsoon shoe keeps your feet comfortable, provides reliable traction and dries quickly after getting wet. Good footwear can also reduce the chances of slips and make daily commutes far less stressful. Before buying your next pair, keep an eye on a few practical features that can make a real difference on rainy days.

Rain-ready shoes with excellent grip, water-friendly materials and all-day comfort make every wet-weather walk safer and easier. (canva.com)

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

What to Look For in Your Shoes to Battle the Monsoon

Choose shoes with high-traction rubber soles that provide better grip on wet roads and slippery surfaces.

Pick water-resistant or quick-drying materials like treated mesh or synthetic fabrics that do not stay soaked for long.

Look for lightweight designs that remain comfortable even after getting caught in unexpected rain.

Select shoes with breathable construction to help reduce sweat and keep your feet feeling fresh.

Go for pairs that are easy to clean and dry quickly, making them ready for regular use throughout the rainy season.

Shoes That Don't Get Slippery During the Monsoon

Shoes with deep-patterned rubber outsoles offer better grip than smooth soles.

Trail walking shoes are a great option thanks to their excellent traction on wet ground.

Sports shoes with anti-slip rubber soles perform well for daily commutes.

Sandals with textured rubber footbeds and grippy outsoles work well during heavy showers.

Avoid shoes with worn-out soles, as they lose grip and increase the risk of slipping on wet surfaces.

Top 5 monsoon shoes for men

The right pair of shoes can make rainy days far more comfortable. Good grip, quick-drying materials, and a secure fit all help keep you steady on wet roads. Here are five excellent options for men.

Best for: Everyday wear, heavy rain and quick errands.

Why they offer great grip: The Classic All Terrain version comes with a rugged outsole featuring deep lugs that provide stronger traction on wet roads and slippery pavements compared to standard clogs.

Monsoon benefits:

Completely waterproof

Easy to wash after muddy walks

Lightweight and comfortable for daily use

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Best for: Daily commuting, flooded streets and outdoor walks.

Why they offer great grip: The CrossContact outsole features deep lugs that help maintain traction on wet mud, uneven roads and slippery surfaces.

Monsoon benefits:

Excellent stability on damaged roads

Better ankle support on uneven ground

Suitable for long walks during the rainy season

Best for: Budget-friendly commuting, college and everyday use.

Why they offer great grip: The textured TPR outsole channels water away efficiently, helping maintain traction on wet tiles and pavements.

Monsoon benefits:

Quick-drying synthetic straps

Secure hook and loop closure

Comfortable for extended wear

Best for: Office wear, long walks and everyday comfort.

Why they offer great grip: The rubber outsole uses multiple contact points to improve stability across smooth and wet surfaces.

Monsoon benefits:

Water repellent upper

Breathable construction

Soft cushioning for all-day comfort

Best for: Morning walks, fitness routines and everyday wear.

Why they offer great grip: The phylon and rubber sole provide dependable traction on wet roads while remaining lightweight.

Monsoon benefits:

Budget friendly

Washable upper

Comfortable for daily use

Top 5 monsoon shoes for women

Rain-friendly footwear does not have to compromise on comfort or style. These options combine dependable grip with practical features for everyday use.

Best for: Office wear, casual outings and everyday use.

Why they offer great grip: The textured outsole improves traction on wet urban surfaces, while the cushioned footbed helps keep your feet secure.

Monsoon benefits:

Waterproof construction

Easy to clean

Lightweight cushioning

Best for: Heavy rain, long walks and outdoor activities.

Why they offer great grip: Deep multi-directional rubber lugs provide dependable traction across muddy paths and slippery roads.

Monsoon benefits:

Waterproof up to the ankle

Breathable interior

Excellent support for long walks

Best for: Office commutes, formal outfits and light showers.

Why they offer great grip: The textured PVC outsole uses fine grooves that improve traction on polished indoor flooring and wet pavements.

Monsoon benefits:

Water-friendly materials

Easy to clean

Suitable for everyday office wear

Best for: Traditional outfits, office wear and casual occasions.

Why they offer great grip: Flexible TPR soles with textured patterns provide dependable traction on wet roads.

Monsoon benefits:

Secure the back strap

Synthetic materials dry quickly

Comfortable for extended wear

Best for: Long walks, daily commuting and senior citizens.

Why they offer great grip: The traction outsole features wave-patterned rubber pods that improve stability on wet surfaces.

Monsoon benefits:

Hands-free design

Excellent cushioning

Comfortable for long hours

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