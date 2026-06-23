If there is one accessory that can completely transform an Indian look without changing the entire outfit, it is a statement dupatta. And Anshula Kapoor just proved why. For her pre-wedding celebrations with fiancé Rohan Thakkar, Anshula chose a dreamy gold embroidered lehenga, but the real scene-stealer was the vibrant Phulkari dupatta that brought colour, tradition, and a beautiful Punjabi touch to the look. Loved Anshula Kapoor’s Phulkari dupatta? These picks bring the Punjabi bridal charm to your wardrobe (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less While the beige-gold lehenga leaned into understated luxury with delicate embroidery and rich craftsmanship, the colourful Phulkari drape instantly added personality. The contrast of muted gold with bright threadwork created that perfect festive balance; traditional, joyful, and completely wedding-season ready. That is exactly why Phulkari dupattas continue to be everyone’s favourite. Rooted in Punjab’s textile heritage, Phulkari (meaning “flower work”) is known for its intricate embroidery, colourful threads, and floral-inspired motifs. Traditionally handcrafted by women, these dupattas have always carried stories of celebration, culture, and family traditions. Today, they have become a modern wardrobe essential; pairing beautifully with lehengas, suits, sarees, and even simple kurtas when you want that “I tried, but not too hard” ethnic moment. Phulkari dupattas inspired by Anshula Kapoor’s pre-wedding look

If your ethnic wardrobe is missing that one “main character” piece, this Phulkari dupatta might just be it. Featuring vibrant floral-inspired embroidery, this dupatta captures the traditional charm of Punjab while still feeling easy to style for modern celebrations. The colourful detailing instantly adds life to simple outfits, making it perfect for anyone who loves the idea of transforming a basic kurta set into a festive look without too much effort. The statement-making design works beautifully with plain suits, shararas, lehengas, and even simple cotton outfits. Add jhumkas, bangles, and a pair of juttis, and you have an effortlessly festive look ready.

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This chiffon Phulkari dupatta is for those who love traditional embroidery but want something lightweight and comfortable. The airy chiffon fabric makes the drape soft and easy to carry, especially during long wedding functions or festive days when comfort matters just as much as style. The colourful embroidery adds a joyful, celebratory feel without making the outfit look too heavy. Pair it with a pastel kurta set for a daytime event or use it to brighten up a simple monochrome outfit. The lightweight texture also makes it a great layering piece for travel-friendly ethnic styling.

Giving the classic Phulkari style a softer, more elegant update, this white embroidered dupatta is perfect for minimalists. The delicate net fabric creates a dreamy, lightweight look, while the embroidery adds festive detailing that catches attention without overpowering your outfit. The white base makes it incredibly versatile; style it with colourful suits for contrast or create a dreamy all-white ethnic moment. It is a great pick for daytime celebrations, engagement functions, festive lunches, or when you want your accessories to do the styling work.

For lovers of rich traditional fashion, this heavy-work Phulkari dupatta brings all the festive drama. Designed with detailed embroidery and a heritage-inspired feel, this piece instantly elevates even the simplest outfit. The intricate work gives it a luxurious appearance, making it ideal for wedding functions, festive gatherings, and special occasions. Style it with a plain silk kurta, a simple lehenga, or a solid-coloured suit to let the embroidery stand out. This is the kind of dupatta that can become a repeat-wear favourite for years.

A beautiful mix of tradition and festive glamour, this Phulkari dupatta brings together colourful embroidery, mirror detailing, and a decorative gota-inspired border. The handcrafted feel gives it a rich cultural appeal, while the additional detailing makes it perfect for occasions where you want your outfit to feel special. It carries the charm of classic Punjabi craftsmanship while fitting seamlessly into a modern wardrobe. Pair it with a simple anarkali, a plain lehenga, or a pastel suit and let the dupatta create the festive moment.

This white Phulkari dupatta proves that traditional embroidery can also look soft, elegant, and contemporary. The sheer net base creates a graceful drape, while the detailed embroidery adds texture and dimension. The neutral colour palette makes it easy to style across occasions from festive dinners to wedding guest looks. It works especially well with bright outfits where you want the dupatta to add a refined contrast, or with white-on-white styling for a modern ethnic aesthetic.

This Phulkari dupatta brings together three things every festive wardrobe needs: colour, craftsmanship, and a little sparkle. The heavy embroidery paired with mirror-inspired detailing gives it a statement finish, while the chiffon fabric keeps the overall look light and wearable. It is perfect for occasions where you want your outfit to stand out without choosing a heavily embellished outfit from head to toe. Style it with a simple kurta set or a plain lehenga and let this dupatta become the highlight.

A versatile addition to your ethnic collection, this embroidered chiffon Phulkari dupatta balances everyday elegance with festive charm. The lightweight material makes it easy to drape, while the colourful embroidery instantly upgrades simple outfits. Whether you are styling it for a family function, festive gathering, or just adding a traditional touch to your wardrobe, this piece makes dressing up feel effortless. Pair it with a straight kurta set, palazzos, or even a minimal saree blouse combination for a creative styling twist. How to style a Phulkari dupatta like Anshula Kapoor Let the dupatta be the hero: If your dupatta is colourful, keep the base outfit softer to create balance.

If your dupatta is colourful, keep the base outfit softer to create balance. Mix traditional and modern: Pair Phulkari with contemporary silhouettes like shararas, co-ords, or even straight-cut suits.

Pair Phulkari with contemporary silhouettes like shararas, co-ords, or even straight-cut suits. Play with contrast: A bright Phulkari dupatta over beige, white, gold, or pastel outfits creates the perfect festive look.

A bright Phulkari dupatta over beige, white, gold, or pastel outfits creates the perfect festive look. Don’t over-accessorise: The embroidery already brings the drama. Add simple earrings or bangles and let it shine. Similar stories for you: Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style

Phulkari dupattas inspired by Anshula Kapoor’s pre-wedding look: FAQs What is a Phulkari dupatta? Phulkari means “flower work” and is a traditional Punjabi embroidery style known for colourful threadwork, floral motifs, and intricate handcrafted designs. What outfits work best with colourful Phulkari dupattas? Phulkari dupattas look especially beautiful with neutral shades like white, beige, gold, pastel pink, and ivory, creating a balanced contrast. Are Phulkari dupattas only for weddings? Not at all. While they are popular for bridal and festive wear, lighter Phulkari dupattas can easily be styled for dinners, office events, and casual ethnic looks. How can I style a Phulkari dupatta? You can pair a Phulkari dupatta with simple kurta sets, shararas, lehengas, or even plain suits. Let the dupatta add colour and become the statement piece.