Loved Deepika Padukone's denim bodysuit and low-waist pants from Beyonce's collection? Here's what it costs

Gehraiyaan Promotions: Actor Deepika Padukone has been making headlines for her sartorial choices throughout the promotions of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The star has made some bold styling decisions that impressed the fashion critics. Even her latest look in a denim bodysuit and pants set has been causing quite the stir among fans for two reasons - the ensemble comes from Beyonce's fashion collection, and it sees the star embracing Gen-Z street style fashion. We also loved this moment.

On Tuesday, Deepika and her stylist Shaleena Nathani took to Instagram to post several photos of the denim look. Shaleena has curated top-notch looks for the actor and styled her in the chicest way possible throughout the Gehraiyaan promotions. This sassy denim bodysuit and low-waist joggers combination is also an example of the same.

Deepika's dem look is from the Adidas X Ivy Park collaboration, an athleisure clothing line conceptualised by Beyoncé - a fashion sensation herself. If you loved the ensemble, we found the price details for you.

The bodysuit in dark blue denim will cost you ₹12,106 (AED 595). And the denim monogram lounge pants are worth ₹11,212 (USD 150). The set will cost you ₹23,318 approximately.

The dark blue denim bodysuit. (ofour.com)

The low-waist denim pants. (editorialist.com)

Coming to the design elements, Deepika's denim look created a figure-hugging effect that accentuated her enviable svelte frame. The bodysuit features a corseted bodice with a plunging neckline, high-rise cuts for legs, contrasting lining, white stripes on the side, and a zip enclosure on the back.

Deepika Padukone rocks the all-denim look.

Deepika teamed the top with dark denim printed joggers, which she wore in low-waist style and thus, exposing her skin. The pants feature quirky prints, side pockets details, elasticated hem and waist, and baggy fit.

In the end, she ditched accessories with the denim ensemble, and for glam picks, opted bold red lip shade, dewy base make-up, blushed cheeks, messy bun, and heavy mascara on the lashes.

Deepika ditched accessories with the denim ensemble.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime on February 11. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and stars Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Naseeruddin Shah.