Loved Dia Mirza's powder blue pleated tunic at Global Citizen? Here's its cost

In May 2019, former Miss Asia Pacific and Bollywood actor Dia Mirza was chosen as a global citizen along with five other influential public figures who were then assigned as the new Sustainable Development Goals advocates by the UN Secretary-General in an effort to help them reach the SDGs by 2030. Dia is also the brand ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India and recently graced the Global Citizen Live concert at Gateway of India in Mumbai which was a star-studded event but it was her fluid silhouette in spring's most elegant look, a powder blue pleated tunic, which grabbed all the fashion spotlight at the 24-hour music festival.

Taking to her social media handle, Dia shared some sneak-peeks of her look and the event as she stepped out for work for the first time ever since her son Avyaan was born. Posing inside her classy house, Dia was featured flaunting a simple silhouette which was revamped with pleats and print.

The tunic she donned came with half sleeves and boat neckline with a powder blue base and prints in mustard yellow, lime green, pastel pink, grey and black. The ensemble looked easy to wear and flattering for all.

Dia styled the versatile tunic with a pair of white comfortable culottes and completed her attire with a pair of nude pink block heels. Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Dia opted to go sans accessorises except for a dainty hair clip.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Dia amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude pink eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the video, “Thank you Global Citizen for bringing us all together to #DefendOurPlanet for ALL people!!! What an extraordinary display of humanity. As always it was an honour and privilege (sic)."

Dia added, "Thank you @priyankachopra for bringing us together When we come together united as one people can we truly bring about the change we need to combat man made #ClimateChange! Let’s all take steps to compel our governments, industry and institutions to #ActNow #ForPeopleForPlanet and achieve #GlobalGoals (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Payal Khandwala's eponymous label which boasts of layered separates that are dramatic yet minimal, with subtle attention to detail, gentle non-conformist, with a refined sense of luxury, and one that will not sacrifice comfort. The pleated tunic originally costs ₹14,800 on the designer website.

Dia Mirza's pleated tunic from Payal Khandwala (payalkhandwala.shop)

Dia Mirza was styled by costume designer and stylist Theia Tekchandaney.

